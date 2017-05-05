After 13 years, popular Rocky shop to close doors

Shirley Watts from Australia Country Living in City Centre Plaza will be closing up shop shortly.

AS the business name suggests, Australian Country Living in Rockhampton's City Centre Plaza has been a way of life for proprietor Shirley Watts for the past 13 years.

Indeed, Shirley admits her own lifestyle will change dramatically within a fortnight when she closes shop, so to speak, for the final time.

Admitting to being a "bush girl at heart from Bowen”, Shirley said that her gift store, which specialises in home-ware, novelty gifts and souvenirs, has been her second home since 2004.

"I found working the Australian Country Living store here very enjoyable. The interaction of meeting people, customers and the staff over the years will be the aspects I'll miss the most. It really has been a way of life for me and I suspect so many people,” Shirley reminisced.

A popular hub for all age groups of women and particularly men looking for a gift that was "something different”, Shirley's store often came to the rescue for that last-minute gift shopper.

"Men in particular I feel loved the variety and unique range of gifts on offer. Year in and year out clients came back for presents knowing they could always find something and that it would be gift wrapped and presented perfectly,” she laughed.

A self-described people's person, Shirley's philosophy of genuinely striving to look after her clients in a personal and pleasant manner, has, she says, been rewarding two fold.

"It's amazing over those 13 years I have had generations of clients come back to shop with us from grandmothers, mothers to little girls. Now those little girls have grown up and some bringing in their own children with them to buy gifts. It's lovely really,” she said.

Loathe singling out anyone in particular, Shirley did reveal that three senior ladies well known to her and the staff on first term basis as Daphne, Laura and Dawn, will always be treasured by her.

"They are regular customers. Daphne comes in every Thursday without missing. They are lovely ladies and very loyal,” she said.

Loyal, so too have been staff such as Gail Melrose who Shirley said had been with her since opening day in 2004.

"Gail was working in the shop before I took over. The store has been the training ground for lots of juniors over the years who have subsequent progressed well in chosen careers. That was rewarding,” Shirley said almost tearing-up.

From the supplier of gifts, Shirley is now reversing that role to virtually gifting away stock before she packs-up the week after next and spends more leisurely Aussie time with family and partner.

"Everything in the store and there are virtually thousands of items is being gifted away through up to 50% price reduction. I can see the irony really as it is a gift shop,” she said.