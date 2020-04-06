After 26 years Rose leaves council with a full heart

IT WAS 1994 and Lea Taylor was mayor of Rockhampton City Council.

Rose Swadling was sworn in as councillor – a role she never imagined she would keep for 26 years.

And now, after many years, countless projects and immeasurable relationships, Rose is retiring.

She made the decision not to run again as it was time to give back to her family.

Rose has been married to her husband Graham for 52 years – half of which she has been councillor.

But she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“The time has gone so fast but there has been so many things that have happened on the journey which have been incredible,” she said.

“But you can’t do it on your own, it’s about the community support and the people around you.

“I have had great staff and good people in general.

Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams visit Councillor Neil Fisher in hospital.

“The community has always supported me.

“It is sad but I know there is a time in your life when you have to give back.

“I made a promise to my husband I wouldn’t run again, he did say to me a few months ago if you want to go again it is fine but I have grandchildren who only know me as a councillor or a Red Cross worker.”

Rose, who grew up in Depot Hill, has two sons and a foster daughter, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“There comes a time when you know you should go and take some time for family, at the end of the day that’s all we have,” she said.

“I know they are proud of who we are and what we do.

“They understand in life you give back but I think it is time to move on.

“I will miss the people that I have become very fond of, but this is only one chapter, it’s the public life, the paid job I am giving up.”

Councillors Tony Williams, Ellen Smith, Margaret Strelow, Cherie Rutherford, Neil Fisher and Drew Wickerson all gave Rose Swadling a rose for her last meeting.

Reflecting on the years, Rose said it has been a lovely journey.

“I have been rewarded 10 times over for the work I have done,” she said.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to serve my community and I’ve loved it.

“So we had have floods, droughts, bushfires, we’re good at cyclones.

“We have done all of that.

“The most important thing is keeping your community connected, being honest, it’s not about I, it’s about we, and if we learn to work together, we can learn so much.

“My father always said if you are going to do something, do it properly or forget about it.”

She was never one for politics – her saying was “I’m into people not politics”.

She was also passionate to never have lines on her map.

Cr Rose Swadling in earlier years.

Rose tributes three of her closest friends for convincing her to go into council and helping her over the years – among many, many others.

Elsie Marsh, Vera Smith who was Rex Pilbeams personal assistant and Heather Schulze from the Red Cross.

Over the years Rose saw mayors come and go from Lea Taylor, Jim McCrae, Brad Carter and Margaret Strelow.

She saw deamalgamations and amalgamations.

“It was tough, a lot of decisions were made that I didn’t always agree with,” she said.

“We lost some good people which was tragic and it was an enormous cost to communities.”

In 2012, there was no mayor serving and Rose had the role of deputy mayor and had to host the governor for Beef Australia.

“She was such a delight to work with,” she said.

Rose Swadling and her husband Graham (far right) and a large group of well wishers at the naming of Rose Swadling Park in Norman Gardens in 2011.

Some of the projects to highlight are saving the Schools of Art building, bringing across all the buildings for the Heritage Village, opening a library in Gracemere, working with the Rats of Tobruk to build Jeffreys Park and the Forgotten Australians monuments at Nerkool.

“You just look at how the zoo has progressed, the art gallery and what is happening there now,” she said.

“I have been lucky to work through a generational change, the city had to grow up, it has to become more what our next generation want.

“We were looking very tired, we had a mall, it has just been amazing journey, look at the riverbank, nearly all of our parks have been upgraded, when you look at the transformation of our parks, new swings and playgrounds.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with former Royal Australian Air Force personnel and MC for Veterans Day at Cockscomb Ron Robinson and with Rockhampton councillor Rose Swadling.

She has always lobbied for the veteran community and the aged, and will continue to do so.

The indigenous and multicultural communities have always been close to her heart as well.

“We can all learns from those folks, they have come places, they want to be here, acceptance is everything,” she said.

“There is so much more to do out there, being a councillor gave me an opportunity to grow and understand much more community needs.

“People we meet them every day in the street but we don’t get to know them until we mix and understand their wants and needs as well.”

“We might not always get it right but I think it is important we always give it our best shot.”

As for the future, Rose says she plans on spending some time at home.

L-R Cr Rose Swadling and Graham Swadling at the Talisman Sabre Open Day.

Her and Graham have their farm for 20 years of so and she would be lucky if she has spent five weeks there.

“The cows have seen the headlights and the tail-lights,” she said.

“It will just be nice to have some our time.”

But knowing Rose, she would still be just as busy.

“I’m only giving the paid job up, I still have so many projects out there,” she said.