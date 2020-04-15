After 60 years, they still say “you’re mine”.

Greg and Leila Featherstone have had to relocate their 60th wedding anniversary celebration due to the coronavirus, but they’ll still listen to ‘their’ song, Pat Boone’s You’re Mine.

“If you go dancing and he holds you tight” sums up how the two met in 1957 at the Friday night dances in Emerald where Greg worked as a railway clerk and Leila as a shop assistant.

“Normally there’d be a three-piece band with piano, drums and a sax,” Mr Featherstone said.

They were “firm friends” at first, then Leila asked him to accompany her to her debutante ball and finally, in 1960, they wed at St Lukes church in Emerald.

The couple honeymooned on South Molle Island and in Cairns.

They lived a short while in Innisfail before moving back to Mr Featherstone’s home town of Rockhampton where he worked for the railway and, later, for Centrelink. Mrs Featherstone worked in childcare.

Greg and Leila Featherstone on their wedding day in 1960

They raised three sons and now enjoy catching up with their six grandchildren.

Mr Featherstone was good at sports, representing Queensland in the interstate railway cricket carnivals, and the Central West in football.

In later years, he took up gateball, a Japanese version of croquet which allows for 10 people to play on a half-sized court.

The couple travelled all around Queensland with a trip to Tasmania and another on The Ghan from Darwin to Alice Springs.

They described the key to a long and happy marriage as “love and respect for each other”.

“We share all our problems – which has included some health problems - and live within our means”.

Having to cancel a trip to Bargara, the Featherstones will celebrate their diamond anniversary this Thursday, April 16, with a bottle of wine and a meal at home.

And as family and friends phone to congratulate them, you can bet Pat Boone will be crooning You’re Mine on the CD player.