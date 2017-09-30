After long time unemployed, young Rocky father lands a job

ON TRACK: Matt Eades from PestX, Senator Michaelia Cash and Michelle Landry. Matt has gained full time employment through the Youth Path Program.

ON TRACK: Matt Eades from PestX, Senator Michaelia Cash and Michelle Landry. Matt has gained full time employment through the Youth Path Program. Chris Ison ROK290917cjobs1

MATT Eades is a young man, father and recent participant in the government-funded Youth Job PaTHs Program and National Job Link.

The Rocky man had been unemployed for nine months before participating in the program and landing himself a job with PestX.

Before the program he'd followed the usual avenues, registered with an employment agency and generally kept to his routine.

But when nothing turned up, Matt knew he had to take a step forward and try a new tactic.

"Before the national job link, I as unemployed was just doing my usual routine,” Matt said.

"After (a long time) of nothing coming out of it, I went for the opportunity.”

The Youth Job PaTHs Program is an initiative implemented by the Australian government earlier this year, and is consistent of three elements: prepare, trial, hire.

First, the program attempts to teach participants relevant life skills through the employability skills training, including how to build their resume and respond to interview questioning.

Then they undertake four to 12 weeks of internship that helps them get their foot in the door for an employer.

Finally, participants are given assistance in looking for a job and can be pre-screened for prospective companies.

For Matt, however, the most crucial element of the entire process was how it built up his confidence.

"I didn't expect to get the confidence I have from it,” Matt said.

"I definitely wouldn't be here right now if they hadn't helped with my confidence.”

Since taking part in the program, Matt is one of 183 local youths who have managed to move off welfare into employment.

Minister of Employment Senator Michaelia Cash came to Rockhampton with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to speak on the success of this initiative.

"I'm delighted to announce that since January 1, 2017, 10,000 youths who were receiving benefits have received the opportunity to commence employment,” she said.

"This is a government where when we say the best form of welfare is a job, we absolutely believe it.”

According to specific numbers, Queensland has commenced in 452 courses with 3,618 participants.

Twenty-three of those courses have come from the Rockhampton area, with 176 current participants as at September 19.

Ms Landry also gave her support for the program, noting that the confidence it gives youths was of vital importance.