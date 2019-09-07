Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames.
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames. Matthew Purcell
News

AFTERMATH: What it looks like on the ground in Stanthorpe

Matthew Purcell
by
7th Sep 2019 4:15 PM

WHILE the bushfire threatening Stanthorpe and surrounding areas is not expected to be brought under control until Monday at the earliest, the aftermath of Friday night's blaze has become evident in the light of day.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Much of the area between Amiens Rd, up Mount Banca and down towards the Queensland College of Wine Tourism has been decimated.

QFES have advised that residents should still be following their bushfire survival plans.

Several homes have been lost but the true extent of the damage is still unknown.

bushfire editors picks fires pictures stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    Politics The One Nation Party leader wants to name her State candidates ASAP.

    Mayor's Desk: Strelow is fired up for our Rockynats

    premium_icon Mayor's Desk: Strelow is fired up for our Rockynats

    Council News Rockynats hits the ground running on June 26 next year.

    Rocky police in confrontation with sword wielding woman

    premium_icon Rocky police in confrontation with sword wielding woman

    Crime A police negotiator was called in to defuse the incident.

    CQ's gardening weekend will explode with floral grandeur

    premium_icon CQ's gardening weekend will explode with floral grandeur

    Environment With Spring sprung, flower power is taking over.