Again, no new COVID-19 cases for CQ

QUEENSLAND recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday - the second time this had happened in three days.

The state’s total remained at 1024 with Central Queensland’s tally stagnant at eight cases - only two of those remained active.

One of the active CQ cases was international darts star Kyle Anderson.

The 32-year-old’s positive COVID-19 result has seen him confined to a donga at his in-laws’ property at Mt Morgan for more than three weeks.

The other active CQ case is not known, but health authorities reported that person was in isolation at home.

The message on Wednesday from Health Minister Steven Miles was Queensland couldn’t do better than zero cases.

More than 90,000 tests had been undertaken across the state, with 2613 people tested on Tuesday alone.

In Queensland, six people were being treated on ventilators in Intensive Care Units.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there had been no new cases in Cairns overnight after a cluster was revealed at a hospital there on Tuesday.

Dr Young thanked Queenslanders for playing their part in reducing the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Thank you Queenslanders for your role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and social distancing,” she said.

“It’s excellent news that for the second time this week, we’ve had no new cases recorded in Queensland overnight.

“This is a clear indicator that our social distancing measures are proving to be effective.”

Dr Young said 93 per cent of confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with someone who travelled overseas, such as their partner or flatmate.

“We’ve seen very limited community transmission in Queensland, with 42 cases where we don’t know the source of infection.

“It’s encouraging that numbers are staying very low this week, with only six cases recorded so far, and we want to keep it that way.

“This is a sign that we’re flattening the curve, but we can’t be complacent.

“We need to keep up our current approach, and ensure we can sustain these low numbers over a period of weeks before we can look into lifting restrictions.

“We cannot risk seeing a second wave of infections or uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19.”