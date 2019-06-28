Age won't hold these bikers back

MILESTONE: Ulysses club members Steve Sagnol and Bob Holbeck get ready to celebrate 25 years.

THEIR motto might be "grow old disgracefully” but the Ulysses Motorcycle Club insist they are bikers, not bikies.

President Bob Holbeck said their two rules set them apart from the stereotype of a motorcycle club.

"We are a bit more cautious and aware bones take longer to heal so we ride more conservatively,” Mr Holbeck said.

With all riders older than 40, their days hooning through the streets are long gone. Mr Holbeck said the group were all about companionship and enjoying the ride.

"As you get older you get more mature on your outlook and you're a bit more cautious,” he said.

Tomorrow night the group will celebrate the 25 years they've been riding across the region.

The next day, the bikers will take to the streets and recreate the club's first ride in 1994.

They will ride from Rockhampton to Awoonga Dam and enjoy the day socialising in honour of the group.

The Capricornia branch are one of more than 137 groups across the world, with groups in New Zealand, Great Britain, Europe, South Africa and South East Asia.

Mr Holbeck described the groups as one big family, allowing the bikers to ride with any branch regardless of where they are from.

"It's great being a member of the club because you can ride anywhere in Australia,” he said.

"They're a good bunch to be around and they're a lovely bunch of people.”

Once a year all the Australian branches unite for a week-long national rally, which has the bikers riding hundreds of kilometres to attend.

But locally, the bikers ride together on Sundays and every second Wednesday.

The group ride an array of bikes from Harley Davidsons to Hondas and invite anyone with an interest in motorbikes to join them.

The rides start from the Tourism Information Centre on Gladstone Rd at 9am.