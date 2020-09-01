Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.
News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.
News

Lifting the lid on Australia's aged care sector

1st Sep 2020 3:59 PM

Do you know someone who is in aged care? Are they getting the treatment they deserve? And do you know if they are getting the care they and their families pay for?

From Wednesday to Friday this week, News Corp Australia is launching Aged Care 360 - a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families of those in aged care - together to dissect the sorry mess and offer solutions.

In our special investigation, we will unveil where the $44 billion industry has gone wrong - as billions of dollars are left untraced.

We will also look inside the horror homes across the country with startling new data and whistleblowers speaking out against them.

Then, we will explore the solutions to fix the broken aged care sector.

Our investigation will also have round table TV discussion with key players hosted by Sky News' Peter Stefanovic and News Corp's Health Correspondent Sue Dunlevy.

You can watch the TV round table online at your local News Corp masthead website from Thursday September 3 at 6am AEST.

If you have an aged care story to share you can contact our reporter at sue.dunlevy@news.com.au

Originally published as Aged Care 360: Lifting the lid on Australia's aged care sector

aged care aged care 360 editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Premium Content New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Travel Two videos have been released so far with the first one reaching more than 50,000 people.

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        Premium Content Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        News Some have returned to their residences after being exposed to the Wacol corrections...

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        Premium Content DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        News Disturbing social media page dedicated to student brawls leaves parents across the...

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:30 PM
        • 2 Broncosupporter
        New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Premium Content New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Food & Entertainment The Edge Bar and Restaurant has been closed for two years now