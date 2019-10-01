‘Aged care in crisis’: CQ CEO

ROCKHAMPTON aged care community Chief Executive Officer Alison Moss is hoping to bring more care into the aptly named Benevolent Living, with more funding, more beds and better wages for staff.

Ms Moss has raised a call to action, and hopes that before Christmas, the Australian Government will step up to the plate and deliver adequate subsidies to retain staff, encourage future workers to join the industry, and avert the risk of “service failures, job losses and missed care”.

In March this year, Ms Moss said there were 129,000 Australians waiting for home care, often for “more than two years”.

“These long waiting times lead to unnecessary suffering, avoidable admissions to hospital and residential care and potentially reduced life expectancy,” she said.

“The ability of our industry to consistently deliver high standards of care and service is being compromised by ongoing financial pressures.

“While surveys suggest the overwhelming majority of older Australians say they are happy with their services (or at least believe that their facility is well run), the status quo is unsustainable and there have already been far too many failures in care.”

Benevolent currently has 116 residents and 130 staff, but Ms Moss is worried about the future of the industry and the welfare of residents.

“People need to be aware that the aged care sector is at crisis point,” she said.

“There was a Royal Commission into aged care interim report is due late this month and the final report was meant to be due April 2020. The government has extended the report deadline by six months.

“Now they’re saying the final report and those recommendations won’t be out until November 2020.

“The Royal Commission is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a meaningful change to our industry and we don’t want to rush that process as we need fundamental structural change.

“However the message is that the entire aged care industry is in crisis mode and the government needs to act now and inject more money into the sector.”

Ms Moss said current subsidiary figures are not adequate and don’t meet expenses.

“The Government work out a budgetary figure that’s not based on any real data to show the actual true cost of quality care delivery,” she said.

“The government’s subsidy COPE indexation increased by only 1.4 per cent this year, yet Benevolent Living have budgeted for a nine per cent increase in labour costs and a 10 per cent overall increase in expenses.

“There’s no linkage between the funding aged care providers receive and what it costs to give care.”

Ms Moss said the industry cannot wait until November 2020 for a Royal Commission report to come out.

“They know the sector is in crisis, we’ve seen the failures, they need to act now before Christmas,” she said.

Ms Moss said the Aged Care Financing Authority (ACFA) recently reported that 44 per cent of residential care providers and 30 per cent of home care providers were operating at a loss in 2017-18 and that the average Net Profit Before Tax more than halved to below five per cent for both service types.

“It’s not just affecting Benevolent. It’s the entire industry,” she said.

“I’m asking politicians to act with some integrity, to stop ignoring the warning signs by kicking the can down the road.”