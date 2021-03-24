Aged care residents to enjoy new modified bikes

Dot and Sandy on the new Benevolent Living bikes.

Dot and Sandy on the new Benevolent Living bikes.

Benevolent Living residents have a new mode of transport thanks to some new aged care friendly modified bikes.

Benevolent in partnership with Cycle4Life, a local cycling group, has started its own Cycling Without Age (CWA) chapter and has purchased two aged friendly modified bikes.

The bikes can take passengers of all ages and mobility levels on rides throughout Rockhampton and surrounds.

“The bikes are a fantastic way for our residents to get out and be a part of the local community,” said Benevolent Living CEO Alison Moss.

“Some of our residents with low mobility levels have not been on a bike in over 30 years and with this new modified trishaw we are able to provide a meaningful activity to a wide range of our seniors.”

It is an invaluable activity for residents and seniors of the local community, giving them the opportunity to experience the sites of Rockhampton and enjoy an activity that would otherwise have been limited to them.

Action shot of the bikes.

After not being on a bike in years, Benevolent Living resident Marjorie Lynch loves being able to enjoy an activity from her childhood again.

“I love going for rides on the bikes, I wave to everyone and they always wave back,” said Marjorie.

Volunteers from Cycle4Life are also provided with a way to give back to the community and make connections with seniors they otherwise would not have met.

“I know the residents get a lot out of the rides, but myself and the other volunteer pilots get just as much,” said Cycle4Life organiser Peter Kane.

“It is so rewarding to see a resident smiling and laughing while the wind blows in their hair, perhaps for the first time in a long time.”

CWA started in Norway in 2012 and now operates across 50 countries worldwide. This is the first initiative of its kind in Rockhampton.

The bikes purchased in 2020 through the help of two grants from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund and Iwasaki Foundation, will be officially launched on Saturday, March 27, at the Rockhampton riverbank precinct.