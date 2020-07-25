Aged care staff boost comes as a relief to advocate group

AFTER hearing nerve-racking stories while attending Aged Care Commission hearings, the Queensland Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League has welcomed the State Government’s move to boost staffing numbers at Rockhampton facilities.

The League has been involved in pushing for additional nurse to patient ratios and said it was delighter to hear that Rockhampton’s two aged care facilities would benefit with Eventide being awarded 13 new nursing staff and North Rockhampton Nurse Centre receiving 15 nurses.

APSL state secretary Cherith Weis, based in Rockhampton, said the league had stayed with the reports of the Aged Care Commission with two representatives attending a Brisbane session.

“Our members heard nerve wracking stories while attending the Brisbane commission hearing,” she said.

“Aged Care is in crisis and particularly in the southern state with death numbers climbing and we certainly don’t want that to happen here.”

Ms Weis said the organisation was also supporting the QNMU and its members who were requesting more funding for the aged care sector.

“The QNMU’s Beth Mohle has stated that although funding has been allocated to Aged Care it doesn’t appear to passed onto aged care regulations,” she said.

“We the APSL say that although we have held an Aged Care Commission inquiring into the “industry” improvements … such as increasing the nurse/resident ratio, it doesn’t appear to have happened.

“This action by Queensland is overdue, but it’s great news. Families of aged care facility residents must feel better hearing the news.

“We sincerely hope that Queensland has started the ball rolling and we, the aged, will have more faith in the facilities and those who are employed to look after our welfare.

“We don’t want another “Newmarch” although what’s happening in Victoria right now is terrible.

“Our aged need better care and it looks like Queensland has taken the lead.”