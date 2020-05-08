Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.
FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.
News

Aged care to receive federal funds for staff and equipment

Timothy Cox
8th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL residential aged care providers will receive "around" $1350 per resident from the Federal Government.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the money would reinforce safety at aged care providers.

"These measures help reassure families across Flynn that everything is being done to look after their loved ones during this most difficult time," he said.

"We are seeing how devastating the impact of COVID-19 can be if there is an outbreak in an aged care facility.

"This payment will ensure providers continue to invest in COVID-19 preparedness to protect the people in their care."

The payment to Commonwealth-funded residential aged care providers will be linked to the number of residents being cared for at each location.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said: "These measures are aimed [at] protecting the most vulnerable people in our community.

"We are facing an extraordinary health challenge and we need to work together to protect the people we loved most.

"This is about keeping those people in residential aged care protected and safe."

The money, $205 million in total, is expected to go towards additional staff, training, and personal protective equipment.

More Stories

aged cared editors picks government funding politics
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        premium_icon POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        News Here are our Top 30 contenders, so get in quick while you can.

        50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        premium_icon 50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        News A ROCKHAMPTON driver who crashed due to fatigue on his way home from work, killing...

        Photographer’s kind act lifts Rocky spirits

        premium_icon Photographer’s kind act lifts Rocky spirits

        Business Local photographer uses talent to spread cheer amid virus crisis.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.