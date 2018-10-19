Aged care worker jailed for stealing $57k from old lady

AN AGED care worker has been convicted of fraud after she dishonestly took more than $57,000 from an elderly woman in her care to feed an out-of-control gambling habit.

Beverly Ellen Bailey, 63, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court yesterday for the "sustained and systematic” activity over 11 months.

The complainant lived at Settlers Village Retirement Village in Rockhampton where Bailey was employed as a carer.

She initially asked the woman to borrow $2500 and promised to repay $200 a fortnight.

With access to her credit card, Bailey made more than 90 transactions between $100 and $1000 and was only discovered when a direct debit was rejected.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the court the transactions were initially sporadic but increased in frequency over time.

"She committed the ultimate breach of trust by stealing from someone she cared for and who was vulnerable,” Ms O'Rourke said.

"She was specifically employed to care for her, making it particularly reprehensible.

"It only ended when she had taken so much money the complainant could not pay her bills.”

Bailey was interviewed by police in October 2016 and charged in August last year, having repaid $3000.

Defence barrister Marie Willey told the hearing Bailey had made an early guilty plea, was remorseful and lacked relevant criminal history.

She said there had been no subsequent offending since then and Bailey had taken steps towards her own rehabilitation, though she had no way of repaying the money.

Ms Willey said Bailey's offending started when her daughter became ill and was hospitalised for 25 months before she passed away last year.

"She thought she had (gambling) under control until her daughter became sick,” she said.

"It increased then and it became a major problem and a form of escape.”

Since being arrested, Bailey has banned herself from Rockhampton Leagues Club and had 41 face-to-face counselling sessions.

Judge Michael Burnett said Bailey's actions were "to some extent premeditated” and had become more sophisticated over time.

"The woman was vulnerable and ... this was done to feed your own habit,” he said.

"The circumstances are purely reprehensible. Your personal circumstances may explain why, but it doesn't justify (your actions).”

Bailey waved to her husband and son who were in the courtroom and blew them a kiss as she was escorted to prison, sentenced to two years and nine months, suspended after seven months.