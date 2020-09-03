Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aged care worker tests positive for COVID-19

3rd Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An aged care home at Laidley, just west of Brisbane, has been rocked by a confirmed case of coronavirus, with staff and residents to undergo testing today.

A staff member at Karinya Place was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday, the facility's owner Carinity confirmed in a statement.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is expected to comment on the case when he provides a COVID-19 update from Redlands Hospital at 9am.

The staffer did not work while experiencing symptoms and is now in quarantine.

One resident and several staff members have been tested and have self-isolated. Others will be tested today.

"Staff have been adhering to strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures since March and have been well trained in the use of PPE [personal protective equipment]," a Carinity spokesman said.

"We are also providing regular updates to residents, their families and our staff and will do so until we have confirmation that Karinya Place is clear of the virus."

It is the first case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in the Lockyer Valley region.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 livestream queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Premium Content Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Crime ‘Port Arthur Massacre style-Glock’ offer to want-to-be gangster drug dealer lands man in jail for at least 2.5 years.

        Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        Premium Content Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        News While it has been months since coronavirus was active in CQ, one Yeppoon mum has...

        Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Premium Content Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Pets & Animals The service has made an impassioned plea for assistance as its financial woes...

        Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Premium Content Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Business The store opening was delayed slightly by COVID-19 but officially opened last...