Aged care workers told to get jab in ‘own time, expense’

The pretence we can eliminate the virus is ‘so damaging’

Thousands of aged care workers who are yet to get a Covid-19 jab are being told by the Federal Government to go get one at their "own time" and "own expense".

Workers in the sector were meant to be at the front of the coronavirus vaccine queue and were due to all be jabbed by the end of March under the government's original timelines, but as of Monday Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt could only confirm that 70,000 workers had received a jab under the Commonwealth's rollout.

Unions in the aged care and disability sectors have estimated that only 15 per cent of staff across both areas have been vaccinated.

In an official government brochure dated May 29, aged care workers are now being told to go to their GP or join the queue at a state-run Pfizer hub if those aged under 50 haven't been jabbed by a leftover Pfizer dose, instead of being jabbed by in-reach teams as originally planned.

A copy of the Covid19 Vaccination Guide for Aged Care Workers.

"Understand if you need to travel to access a second dose it will be in your own time and at your own expense," the brochure stated.

The slap in the face for workers comes as Victoria recorded three new cases linked to aged care facilities, out of a total of 11 new infections

This included one unvaccinated aged care worker and an aged care resident in her 90s that had received one dose.

Leading Age Services Australia chief executive Sean Rooney said aged care workers had been "lost in the process" of the rollout".

"Aged care workers were told you're 1a, you're front of the queue, I don't think there's any aged care worker that thinks that they're at the front of queue," he said.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus slammed the delay as "unacceptable".

"The Federal Government needs to seek the assistance of the state governments to rollout the vaccine in aged care and disability," she said.

"As they are clearly not capable of effectively rolling out the vaccine at the rate we need it to be to avoid another catastrophic outbreak."

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were "multiple options" for workers to be vaccinated.

He also called for Australia to have an "honest national conversation" about the emergence of new cases of community transmission.

Addressing the media, Mr Hunt said "many of the questions indicate that it is inconceivable that Australia could have a case in a world of 500,000 cases a day".

"Sadly it is not," he said. "Where there is a country that is engaging with another country, in the midst of a global pandemic, with the most contagious outbreak the world has seen in 100 years, we are not immune, but we are well prepared."

Asked whether it should be mandatory for aged care workers to be vaccinated, Mr Hunt said he has requested the government's medical expert panel to review its previous recommendation.

Originally published as Aged care workers told to get jab in 'own time', at 'own expense'