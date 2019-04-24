Menu
RURAL PARADISE: On Thursday, 63 West St in Gracemere was privately sold for $515,000.
Agent says Gracemere's market confidence is rising

Sean Fox
24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
ONE Gracemere property sale has shown the rise of buying confidence in the town's housing market.

On Thursday, 63 West St was privately sold for $515,000 by Pat O'Driscoll real estate agent, Doug Webber.

Mr Webber told The Morning Bulletin a contract had been written up for the residence after three to four open days.

And as one door closed for the former owners who've moved on to a new chapter, another one opened for a local family.

They'll now enjoy all the property has to offer.

Some of the perks of this property includes an entertainment area with a private bar, two large sheds and a garden shed, open-plan living, bore with underground irrigation and solar panels.

"He (new owner) wanted to do the right thing and stay in the Gracemere area to service his customers,” he said.

Mr Webber believed a resurgence in the mining industry across areas such as Blackwater and Moranbah would increase confidence in Gracemere's housing market.

"If you've got a good, unique home, they'll sell well...Gracemere is no different,” he said.

"Properties at Gracemere present well and offer difference.”

