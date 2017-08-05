Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SHANE Scott's client walked in homeless at midday on Monday and walked out a home-owner at 5.15pm on Tuesday.

The McGrath real estate agent (pictured) says the $239,000 Cran St buy is a one in 1000 transaction and a first for his career, one he definitely wouldn't forget.

However the agent, who has spent 12 months in the business, admitted it was team work between the agency, seller, buyer and solicitors which made the turn around and settlement so quick.

"Part of our sale process is we run a soft launch period where we have private appointments so we invite current buyers that we have contact with to come through an invitation only open house," Mr Scott explained.

"One of those people couldn't come to that particular open house we did on the Friday night because he was driving from Albury Wodonga, so he was still a few days away."

Instead the man in search of a house arrived at the McGrath office on Monday, around midday.

"The buyer explained his situation to me. He said, I've got this much money and I would really like to buy something as quickly as possible because I'm not interested in spending $130 a night in hotel accommodation until the property is settled," Mr Scott continued.

Taking the potential buyer out to look at vacant homes, Mr Scott didn't expect him to come to a decision so quickly.

Shane Scott sold a Wandal home in just one day. It's the quickest settlement for him to date.<HA,4,0> Contributed

"We took him out to the property with some other buyers, we had a walk through and it ticked all the boxes for him," he said.

"It had everything he needed and he really didn't see the point in looking around at too much other stuff.

"So we went back to the office and signed it up."

Mr Scott said it was a little bit more complicated then just "signing contracts".

Due to the quick turn around of the settlement and the irregularity of the request it took a bit more work than usual.

"It took a lot of collaboration between Bressington & Partners and Fox Law to actually come up with all the special conditions to be able to protect the buyers and sellers in order for the buyer to move in Tuesday night," Mr Scott said.

"So he literally walked into the office midday Monday and I handed the keys to him around 5.15pm on Tuesday afternoon and he moved in.

"I would say this doesn't happen very often, it was probably a 1 in 1000 transaction maybe, I've only been in real-estate for 12 months so there would be some more experienced agents that would have seen something similar I'm sure. But it's definitely a first for me and a learning experience."

Mr Scott said the greatest experience from the whole settlement was seeing everyone involved work together to resolve it quickly.