AgForce combine off-road manufacturer Polaris for safety

TEAMING UP: AgForce CEO Michael Guerin, Central Bike Centre Emerald managing director Ross Drayton, Polaris CEO Matthew Norris and Rockhampton Farm and Garden Products manager Tony Patterson at the AgForce and Polaris launch. Vanessa Jarrett

THE VOICE for farmers, peak body organisation AgForce Queensland, have joined forces with off-road manufacturer Polaris Australia to help save lives and prevent on farm accidents.

An official partnership has been formed, giving AgForce members access to safety training and significant discounts on Polaris vehicles, parts and accessories.

AgForce Queensland CEO Michael Guerin and Polaris Australia National Sales Manager Glenn Veal discussed the announcement at Rockhampton dealership, Farm and Garden Products.

Mr Guerin said off-road vehicles such as quad bikes and side-by-sides were an essential piece of equipment for many farmers, but were also among the biggest cause of deaths and accidents on Australian farms.

"Over the past 15 years, 69 people have been killed in quad bike accidents in Queensland - almost a third of the national total - and many more have been injured,” he said.

"By taking a practical approach in recognising there is issues that need to be resolved to ensure we don'y have more deaths is really important.

"And for AgForce Queensland farmers to be partnering with a global leader in safety, will allow us to make a step change in hopefully having no more deaths on farm through quad bikes and all terrain vehicles.

"AgForce encourages primary producers to operate quad bikes, side-by-sides and all-terrain vehicles that are within manufacturer guidelines and fit for purpose, utilizing training and using appropriate safety equipment.

"Many of our members already benefit from Polaris products and this new partnership will help ensure that Polaris continues to be the off-road vehicle of choice for Queensland producers.

Mr Veal said Polaris is a world leader in off-road vehicle innovation and driver/rider safety is the company's top priority.

"Polaris dealers have a strong association with regional Queensland and a long history of supporting farmers so we see this partnership as a great opportunity to educate and build awareness of our products and the importance of using them safely,” he said.

"Having a vehicle that has manufactured engineered roll over protection is a step forward in reducing farm accidents and fatalities.”

Mr Guerin said AgForce and Polaris would also advocate for the Queensland Government to introduce a quad bike safety rebate program similar to what is already available to farmers in New South Wales and Victoria.

"We believe State Government rebates towards the installation of operator and crush protection devices, alternative vehicles such as side-by-sides, and helmets, would go a long way towards improving quad bike safety on Queensland farms,” he said.

Polaris Regional Manager Matthew Norris said it was only fitting to host the announcement in Rockhampton.

"Central Queensland is a very important part of the country, the beef capital of Queensland arguably, a critical centre from a regional hub,” he said.