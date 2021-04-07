AgForce to head to Beef Australia 2021

A peak body representing Queensland’s farmers and graziers, AgForce, will host a series of important sessions at Beef Australia 2021 in May.

Session topics will include reef regulations, natural capital, native title, and land valuation.

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said AgForce was thrilled to once again be heading to one of the world’s great beef cattle events, with close to 100,000 people expected to attend Australia’s national week-long beef expo.

“Queensland produces almost half of Australia’s beef and ‘Beef Week’ provides an opportunity to celebrate our local industry, facilitate new export and trade opportunities, and learn more about the latest research, developments, and trends throughout the world,” Mr Guerin said.

“AgForce will have a team of staff, producer elected representatives, and corporate partners at our site throughout the week and will run property mapping workshops, provide opportunities for the public to put forward their priority ideas for the cattle industry, highlight the fantastic work being done by our School to Industry Partnerships Program, and host a series of exclusive ‘Sundowner’ events.

“We’re also pleased to have guest speaker Dr Gary Fettke – orthopaedic surgeon, cancer survivor, and environmentalist – with us to share his views on why the benefits of beef are being ignored by some policy makers around the world in his seminar: ‘Red meat under attack: the history, vested interests, and the real science!’”

AgForce Cattle Board President Will Wilson said having Beef Australia in ‘our own backyard’ was a privilege we shouldn’t take for granted, especially given the global pandemic and its impact during the past 12 months.

“As the beef cattle capital of Australia, Rockhampton is as always, the perfect place to celebrate, reflect upon, and have the tough conversations we need to have to ensure our industry continues to thrive,” Mr Wilson said.

“AgForce has prioritised this event to engage with new and existing members, other beef industry partners, and stakeholders, so that we can encourage insightful conversation and meaningful contributions now, and in the months and years ahead.

“Our regional managers will be on the ground at the event to highlight, and receive feedback about, specific rural and regional issues for our members and other producers, as well as to give advice about how producers can achieve better outcomes, and grow their efficiency, capacity, and sustainability through leadership and innovation.

“It promises to be an exciting week that showcases the best our beef cattle industry has to offer, and I urge everyone to come along.”

Beef Australia 2021 runs from May 2 to 8.

More information about AgForce’s involvement in Beef Australia 2021 is available on AgForce’s website.

Tickets are available at www.beefaustralia.com.au.