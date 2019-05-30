Rockhampton's got talent: check out our emerging stars

Edmund Rayner in Section 401 - Piano Solo 7 years (Kylie-Maree, Lachlan and Daena Scheuber perpetual trophy)

The Rockhampton eisteddfod has traded in a week of vocal stylings for the tinkling of ivories.

Adjudicator Jennifer Newcomb has awarded the champion girl and boy vocalist awards to Roxy McDonald and Benedict Wright.

Most outstanding primary and secondary choir awards went to Rockhampton Grammar School and Emmaus College.

The piano sections began Tuesday with solo and duet performances, in the Bach and Australian composers sections.

Katie Kerr, 10, earned the Nora Baird memorial trophy for her interpretation of Bach's Minuet in G in the 10 and under 12 years section.

Katie, who is home schooled, learns piano from her mother.

"The Bach piece feels playful and light," she said.

Katie has had a busy eisteddfod season, playing violin as well as performing in various drama sections.

She said she felt "pretty good" about sharing first place in the instrumental string duo with Sophia Harrison, as well as winning the set solo for 12 and under 14 yrs.

When she's not doing drama or playing music, Katie likes to go swimming... but it's getting a bit too cold these days.

The eisteddfod will conclude competition on Friday 31 May with an afternoon of digital piano performances at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

Sunday, May 26th

Section 260 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 84.5 Emily Ellis

2nd 84 Mahi Khobragade

3rd 83.5 Milla Hinton

Section 266 - VOCAL SOLO SELF ACCOMPANIED U/18 YEARS

1st 85 Benedict Wright

2nd 84 Olivia Gilmour

3rd 83 Hayden Ellis

Section 261 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 87.5 Manya Chauhan

2nd 87 Abbi Chapman

3rd 86 Benedict Wright

Section 262 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 86 Olivia Offord

2nd 85.5 Ellen Walsh

3rd 85 Roxy McDonald

Section 272 - VOCAL SOLO ADULT1st 86 Jane Walsh

2nd 84 Heidi Phillips

3rd 83 Eleanor Ball

Section 270 - MODERN BALLAD VOCAL SOLO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT

1st 85 Samuel Smith

2nd 84.5 Pam Twiner

3rd 84 Brittany Hinz

Section 279 - MUSICAL COMEDY DUO / TRIO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT

1st 87 Julianne Webster-Scott, Tracy Wone, Melanie March

2nd 86 Samuel Smith, William Smith

VOCAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES

CHOIR TROPHIES

DOT HAMILTON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate for Large Primary School Choirs: Mt Archer State School

AGNES & GEORGE KEEGAN MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate for Small School Choirs: The Hall State School

TOM HOGAN TROPHY - School Choir encouragement award: The Hall State School Boys Choir

COLVIN FAMILY TROPHY - Most outstanding Secondary School Vocal Choir of the Eisteddfod: Emmaus College

MARGARET HARVEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Primary Vocal Choir of the Eisteddfod: Rockhampton Grammar School

VINCE HANELT MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most entertaining Novelty Choir of the Eisteddfod: St Benedict's Catholic Primary School

YOUNG ADULT TROPHIES

JOY PHILIPPI PERPETUAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal solo, Australian composer, Sacred solo, Art song: Adult/Young adult: William Smith

GORDON SHIELDS TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal solo, Australian composer, Sacred solo, Aria contest: Pippa Collins

UNDER 18 YEARS TROPHIES

BERYL WOOD MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo boy / girl under 13 years: Shannon Smith

JESSIE BRAMBLE MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest marks awarded in Girls Solo & Sacred Solo under18 years: Isobel Ellis

JODI MACDONALD TROPHY - Highest marks obtained by any competitors competing in Musical Comedy Age Solo & Duo / Trio section under 18 years: Mollie Merry-Simpson

WHITFIELD FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in Folk Solo, Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo, Australian Composer Solo boys under 18 years: Isaac Graham

HALL FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in Folk Solo, Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo, Australian Composer Solo, girls under 18 years: Mollie Merry-Simpson

LES BARNES MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY - Highest marks in any Sacred Solo under 18 years: Hayden Ellis

JUDY CAVANAGH TROPHY - Highest aggregate Musical Comedy Duo / Trio, Vocal Duet, Vocal Solo with accompaniment girls under 18 years: Olivia Offord

ALAN VARLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate Age Solo, Sacred Solo, boys under 18 years: Hayden Ellis

ALEISHA FISHER TROPHY - Highest aggregate Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo girls 12 and under 18 years: Abbi Chapman

SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

ELAINE WATSON TROPHY - Most promising girl vocalist - not the champion: Molly Merry-Simpson

PHILIPPI FAMILY TROPHY - Most promising boy vocalist - not the champion: Hayden Ellis

A.H. SULLIVAN MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding musical comedy performer under 18 years: Shannon Smith

GRANT WHITFIELD TROPHY - Awarded to male singer under 18 years showing natural stage presence, feeling and personality: Alain Li

PAULINE COLVIN TROPHY - Awarded to female singer under 18 years showing natural stage presence, feeling and personality: Abbi Chapman

MARGARET LITTLE CUP - Champion girl vocalist: Roxy McDonald

KEITH WEST SHIELD - Champion boy vocalist: Benedict Wright

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

JOY PHILIPPI ANNUAL TROPHY - To be awarded to a girl vocalist 12 and under 18 years who show promise - not a 1st prize winner: Ella Giles

JOY PHILIPPI ANNUAL TROPHY - To be awarded to a boy vocalist 12 and under 18 years who show promise - not a 1st prize winner: Fynn Moran

KARA NETHERWOOD PERPETUAL TROPHY - Musical comedy under 18 years: Shannon Dally

BURSARIES ( SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR )

C.Q. DAYLIGHT MASONIC LODGE - Most promising vocal performer boy/girl 12 to 15 years: Megan Graham

ROCKHAMPTON FITZROY RIVER LIONS CLUB - Most promising Young Adult: Pippa Collins

ROBINSON FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Vocal Choir conductor of the Eisteddfod: Jodie Hiron

BETTA LIFESTYLES AIR CONDITIONING AND ELECTRICAL - Most promising Girl under 12 years ( not a prize winner): Abigail Joubert

BETTA LIFESTYLES AIR CONDITIONING AND ELECTRICAL - Most promising Boy under 12 years ( not a prize winner): Jack Olsson