Rockhampton's got talent: check out our emerging stars
The Rockhampton eisteddfod has traded in a week of vocal stylings for the tinkling of ivories.
Adjudicator Jennifer Newcomb has awarded the champion girl and boy vocalist awards to Roxy McDonald and Benedict Wright.
Most outstanding primary and secondary choir awards went to Rockhampton Grammar School and Emmaus College.
The piano sections began Tuesday with solo and duet performances, in the Bach and Australian composers sections.
Katie Kerr, 10, earned the Nora Baird memorial trophy for her interpretation of Bach's Minuet in G in the 10 and under 12 years section.
Katie, who is home schooled, learns piano from her mother.
"The Bach piece feels playful and light," she said.
Katie has had a busy eisteddfod season, playing violin as well as performing in various drama sections.
She said she felt "pretty good" about sharing first place in the instrumental string duo with Sophia Harrison, as well as winning the set solo for 12 and under 14 yrs.
When she's not doing drama or playing music, Katie likes to go swimming... but it's getting a bit too cold these days.
The eisteddfod will conclude competition on Friday 31 May with an afternoon of digital piano performances at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.
Sunday, May 26th
Section 260 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 84.5 Emily Ellis
2nd 84 Mahi Khobragade
3rd 83.5 Milla Hinton
Section 266 - VOCAL SOLO SELF ACCOMPANIED U/18 YEARS
1st 85 Benedict Wright
2nd 84 Olivia Gilmour
3rd 83 Hayden Ellis
Section 261 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 87.5 Manya Chauhan
2nd 87 Abbi Chapman
3rd 86 Benedict Wright
Section 262 - MODERN BALLAD SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 86 Olivia Offord
2nd 85.5 Ellen Walsh
3rd 85 Roxy McDonald
Section 272 - VOCAL SOLO ADULT1st 86 Jane Walsh
2nd 84 Heidi Phillips
3rd 83 Eleanor Ball
Section 270 - MODERN BALLAD VOCAL SOLO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT
1st 85 Samuel Smith
2nd 84.5 Pam Twiner
3rd 84 Brittany Hinz
Section 279 - MUSICAL COMEDY DUO / TRIO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT
1st 87 Julianne Webster-Scott, Tracy Wone, Melanie March
2nd 86 Samuel Smith, William Smith
VOCAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES
CHOIR TROPHIES
DOT HAMILTON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate for Large Primary School Choirs: Mt Archer State School
AGNES & GEORGE KEEGAN MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate for Small School Choirs: The Hall State School
TOM HOGAN TROPHY - School Choir encouragement award: The Hall State School Boys Choir
COLVIN FAMILY TROPHY - Most outstanding Secondary School Vocal Choir of the Eisteddfod: Emmaus College
MARGARET HARVEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Primary Vocal Choir of the Eisteddfod: Rockhampton Grammar School
VINCE HANELT MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most entertaining Novelty Choir of the Eisteddfod: St Benedict's Catholic Primary School
YOUNG ADULT TROPHIES
JOY PHILIPPI PERPETUAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal solo, Australian composer, Sacred solo, Art song: Adult/Young adult: William Smith
GORDON SHIELDS TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal solo, Australian composer, Sacred solo, Aria contest: Pippa Collins
UNDER 18 YEARS TROPHIES
BERYL WOOD MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate - Vocal Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo boy / girl under 13 years: Shannon Smith
JESSIE BRAMBLE MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest marks awarded in Girls Solo & Sacred Solo under18 years: Isobel Ellis
JODI MACDONALD TROPHY - Highest marks obtained by any competitors competing in Musical Comedy Age Solo & Duo / Trio section under 18 years: Mollie Merry-Simpson
WHITFIELD FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in Folk Solo, Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo, Australian Composer Solo boys under 18 years: Isaac Graham
HALL FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in Folk Solo, Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo, Australian Composer Solo, girls under 18 years: Mollie Merry-Simpson
LES BARNES MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY - Highest marks in any Sacred Solo under 18 years: Hayden Ellis
JUDY CAVANAGH TROPHY - Highest aggregate Musical Comedy Duo / Trio, Vocal Duet, Vocal Solo with accompaniment girls under 18 years: Olivia Offord
ALAN VARLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest aggregate Age Solo, Sacred Solo, boys under 18 years: Hayden Ellis
ALEISHA FISHER TROPHY - Highest aggregate Age Solo, Sacred Solo, Musical Comedy Solo girls 12 and under 18 years: Abbi Chapman
SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
ELAINE WATSON TROPHY - Most promising girl vocalist - not the champion: Molly Merry-Simpson
PHILIPPI FAMILY TROPHY - Most promising boy vocalist - not the champion: Hayden Ellis
A.H. SULLIVAN MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding musical comedy performer under 18 years: Shannon Smith
GRANT WHITFIELD TROPHY - Awarded to male singer under 18 years showing natural stage presence, feeling and personality: Alain Li
PAULINE COLVIN TROPHY - Awarded to female singer under 18 years showing natural stage presence, feeling and personality: Abbi Chapman
MARGARET LITTLE CUP - Champion girl vocalist: Roxy McDonald
KEITH WEST SHIELD - Champion boy vocalist: Benedict Wright
ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
JOY PHILIPPI ANNUAL TROPHY - To be awarded to a girl vocalist 12 and under 18 years who show promise - not a 1st prize winner: Ella Giles
JOY PHILIPPI ANNUAL TROPHY - To be awarded to a boy vocalist 12 and under 18 years who show promise - not a 1st prize winner: Fynn Moran
KARA NETHERWOOD PERPETUAL TROPHY - Musical comedy under 18 years: Shannon Dally
BURSARIES ( SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR )
C.Q. DAYLIGHT MASONIC LODGE - Most promising vocal performer boy/girl 12 to 15 years: Megan Graham
ROCKHAMPTON FITZROY RIVER LIONS CLUB - Most promising Young Adult: Pippa Collins
ROBINSON FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Vocal Choir conductor of the Eisteddfod: Jodie Hiron
BETTA LIFESTYLES AIR CONDITIONING AND ELECTRICAL - Most promising Girl under 12 years ( not a prize winner): Abigail Joubert
BETTA LIFESTYLES AIR CONDITIONING AND ELECTRICAL - Most promising Boy under 12 years ( not a prize winner): Jack Olsson