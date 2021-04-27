Menu
Generic photo of a man surrounded by alcohol bottles. Binge drinking. Drunk.
Crime

Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A drunk man told police to touch his genitals several times while he was being questioned at a Rockhampton pub about abuse hurled at them as they drove past in an unmarked vehicle.

Jon Clowes, 34, pleaded guilty on April 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance at a licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police drove past the Oxford Hotel on East Street at 8.30pm on April 4 during patrols.

He said several people yelled abuse at the officers as the windows of the vehicle were down.

Sergeant Ongheen said two people sitting next to Clowes at the pub were escorted to the footpath to talk to police about the abuse incident and Clowes followed.

He said Clowes was aggressive and his speech was incomprehensible.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant told police he used to be a “crack head” but had not used drugs for four months.

He said Clowes then repeatedly thrust his pelvis at them and told them several times to touch his penis.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant continued his aggressive behaviour and was swearing so loud, other patrons could hear him.

The court heard Clowes had no criminal history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Clowes’ behaviour was that of a teenager or “yobbo”.

He fined Clowes $450 and no conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

