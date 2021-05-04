Agonising wait in NRL star rape trial

The agonising wait for all parties in the sex assault trial of Jack de Belin and his friend has continued after jury deliberations entered their second day.

NRL star Jack de Belin's wait for a verdict in his sexual assault trial alongside mate Callan Sinclair has entered a second day.

The jury of eight men and four women retired to begin their deliberations about 10.15am on Monday morning.

St George Dragons forward Mr de Belin, 30, and Mr Sinclair, 24, have each pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The trial held at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court is the second the men have faced over the allegations, after their first trial held in Wollongong last year was unable to be completed.

NRL player Jack de Belin maintained the sex was consensual. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Joel Carrett

During the trial the court has heard allegations the men forced vaginal, oral and anal sex on a woman, then 19, at a North Wollongong unit in the early hours of December 9, 2018.

Mr de Belin and Mr Sinclair have claimed in their evidence they had a consensual threesome with the woman.

They had met the woman on the dancefloor of popular Wollongong bar Mr Crown late on December 8, 2018 before leaving together and catching a tuktuk to the apartment rented by Mr de Belin's cousin.

Callan Sinclair (centre) arrives at court supported by family on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Joel Carrett

In her evidence the woman claimed she said "no" and "stop" and felt "dead inside" as the men swapped positions raping her inside an upstairs bedroom.

Both men, however, in their testimonies played to the court maintained the woman never said "no", claiming the sex was "normal" and that the woman appeared to have enjoyed it.

