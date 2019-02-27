Agreement may be close on Adani's Carmichael mega-mine

THE STONE wall between Adani and the Department of Environment and Science, the department that will decide the fate on the black-throated finch management plan, looks to be crumbling as both sides have now offered talks.

It is expected the meeting will determine the next steps for Adani and the Carmichael project as well as whether the department would accept the miner's black-throated finch management plan as it currently stands.

In previous reports, the department had suggested that Adani would be required to meet recommendations put forward by an independent review of the BTFMP in order for the Carmichael mine to go ahead.

In its most recent statement, the DES exercised a change in rhetoric suggesting the independent panel's findings would no longer mean the be all and end all for the management plan.

"DES has advised Adani that the panel's review report is only one matter that DES will take in to account when making a decision on the (plan)," a spokesperson said.

"DES and Adani remain in regular contact on the matter and the department is making arrangements to meet with Adani, as it would with any proponent during this stage of the assessment process."

"To date, no decision about approval of the BTFMP has been made, and the department has advised Adani the company may revise aspects of its plan before any decision is made."

It remains unclear when the two parties are expected to meet, however Adani CEO Lucas Dow (pictured) was reported to have sent an official invitation on February 20.