Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow spoke at an Industry Update Breakfast hosted by Gladstone Engineering Alliance at Yaralla Sports Club.
Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow spoke at an Industry Update Breakfast hosted by Gladstone Engineering Alliance at Yaralla Sports Club. Matt Taylor GLA011118ADANI
News

Agreement may be close on Adani's Carmichael mega-mine

Jack Evans
by
27th Feb 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE STONE wall between Adani and the Department of Environment and Science, the department that will decide the fate on the black-throated finch management plan, looks to be crumbling as both sides have now offered talks.

It is expected the meeting will determine the next steps for Adani and the Carmichael project as well as whether the department would accept the miner's black-throated finch management plan as it currently stands.

In previous reports, the department had suggested that Adani would be required to meet recommendations put forward by an independent review of the BTFMP in order for the Carmichael mine to go ahead.

In its most recent statement, the DES exercised a change in rhetoric suggesting the independent panel's findings would no longer mean the be all and end all for the management plan.

"DES has advised Adani that the panel's review report is only one matter that DES will take in to account when making a decision on the (plan)," a spokesperson said.

"DES and Adani remain in regular contact on the matter and the department is making arrangements to meet with Adani, as it would with any proponent during this stage of the assessment process."

"To date, no decision about approval of the BTFMP has been made, and the department has advised Adani the company may revise aspects of its plan before any decision is made."

It remains unclear when the two parties are expected to meet, however Adani CEO Lucas Dow (pictured) was reported to have sent an official invitation on February 20.

adani carmichael mine department of science queensland government
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Demolition on the cards for historic 150-year-old bridge

    premium_icon Demolition on the cards for historic 150-year-old bridge

    Council News It would cost almost half a million to move the bridge and it still may not survive

    Jury reaches verdict on Rockhampton bus stop assault

    premium_icon Jury reaches verdict on Rockhampton bus stop assault

    Crime Man attacked sister at Rockhampton bus stop in broad daylight

    Murdered man's son speaks out about dad's 'heart of gold'

    premium_icon Murdered man's son speaks out about dad's 'heart of gold'

    News The Yeppoon fisherman was found dead in his home on Friday

    Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

    premium_icon Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

    News Twelve year-old involved in buggy roll over