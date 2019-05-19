Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sugar Research Australia announced four new members of their Queensland team, including two in the Mackay and Whitsunday region.
Sugar Research Australia announced four new members of their Queensland team, including two in the Mackay and Whitsunday region. Stuart Quinn
Business

Agricultural advisors help cane growers to see green

Zizi Averill
by
19th May 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW team of agricultural advisers have come to town to make cane growers see green, with advice on farm profitability and sustainability.

Sugar Research Australia announced four new members of their Queensland team, including two in the Mackay and Whitsunday region.

The advisory team include Mackay-based Clare Gersch and Molly O'Dea in Proserpine.

Mr Gersch and Ms O'Dea are part of a joint funded program with the Queensland Farmers' Federation and the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Their adoption program will help growers, millers and other service providers to help the Australian sugarcane industry improve productivity, profitability and sustainability.

They will work on a range of activities and projects specific to their respective regions, including Cane to Creek 2.0 and Pathways to Water Quality Improvement in the Myrtle Creek Sub-catchment.

SRA executive manager of regional delivery, Mr Ian McBean, said the new staff were eager to work with industry in the region to deliver outcomes for the industry.

Mr McBean said the new adoption team would "provides a vital conduit between research and growers and millers, assisting industry to adopt practices and technology that improve their bottom line,"

cane growers cane to creek 2.0 department of environment and science mackay pathways to water quality improvement queensland farmers federation sugar research australia whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Michelle Landry speaks out after landslide win

    premium_icon VIDEO: Michelle Landry speaks out after landslide win

    News Ms Landry thanked her team and her main rival Russell Robertson who she described as very respectful

    Political experts: What went wrong for Labor in Flynn

    premium_icon Political experts: What went wrong for Labor in Flynn

    Politics Experts say Labor needs to reconsider its approach to regional Qld.

    • 19th May 2019 12:26 PM
    Key player back for Capras in home game against Redcliffe

    premium_icon Key player back for Capras in home game against Redcliffe

    Rugby League Coach: 'It is a winnable game... we just need to play simple footy'

    Labor concedes defeat to Michelle Landry in Capricornia

    premium_icon Labor concedes defeat to Michelle Landry in Capricornia

    Politics A downcast Russell Robertson thanks the party faithful.