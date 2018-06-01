Agriculture at forefront of minister's CQ visit

SALEYARDS TOUR: Central Highlands Regional Council Cr Christine Rolfe, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, Cr Megan Daniels and Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes inspecting the Emerald saleyards.

AGRICULTURAL capabilities in the Central Highlands region are on the radar.

On Thursday, the region welcomed Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner.

He toured Emerald's saleyards along with Central Highlands Regional Council councillors and Central Highlands Development Corporation representatives to inspect an upgraded weighbridge which is used at the prime and store sale.

Mr Furner said it was great to hear the vision of the region from mayor Kerry Hayes and the Central Highlands Development Corporation.

"Since taking over the agriculture portfolio six months ago, I have travelled more than 15,000 kilometres around the state meeting with primary producers,” he said.

"But particularly relating to my portfolio of agriculture, to see the saleyards and visit a cotton farm as it nears the end of harvest was very interesting and will no doubt help inform future policy decisions in these areas.”

Mayor Hayes said Mr Furner's visit was a welcomed opportunity to show where improvements need to be made in the region.

"We've shown our initiative to produce quality product in our region through our agriculture capability statement,” he said.

"Despite a reduced national herd, our saleyards attract consistent numbers and we're expecting a record yarding for our special weaner and feeder cattle show sale next week.

"From a local government perspective, we are very proactive and have invested, but we need further investment from the state government level.

"Our advocacy extends to the wider central and northern Queensland region and the need to upgrade our roads and ports to strengthen the supply chain.”