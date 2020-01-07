Aim off target? Berry’s barrier draw fear

Tommy Berry has another hot Magic Millions chance in Aim. Picture: Getty Images

THE immediate market reaction suggested Tommy Berry's hopes of winning the Magic Millions 2YO Classic for a third time improved when Aim came up with barrier two on Tuesday morning, but the jockey fears the alley may present some problems.

Ladbrokes reacted by trimming the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained colt from $6 to $5.50 for the $2 million race, making him the clear favourite, but Berry would have liked it to be a shade wider.

"It is better than drawing out really wide. I would have preferred something like eight with him because of his style," Berry said.

"This horse is going to get back from the start but we just need the luck to get through them.

"Hopefully I can find the right out to take us into the race."

Second elect with Ladbrokes is Farnan ($7), who seemingly drew ideally in barrier 5 and firmed from $8.

Queensland's leading hope according to the market is Gotta Kiss, who firmed slightly from $14 to $12 after drawing barrier four.

Gotta Kiss' rider Stephanie Thornton was thrilled with the outcome.

"I'm rapt. I was very nervous coming here this morning," she said. "That draw is exactly what I would have hoped for.

King's Legacy held his place in the market at $7, while Every Rose firmed a shade ($10-$9) after getting barrier nine. If the emergencies don't gain a start she will jump from gate eight.

Conversely, Godolphin's hopes of repeating last year's success of Exhilarates nosedived when Conceited drew barrier 17. It will only improve to 14 if the emergencies miss out.

Similarly, Ciaron Maher, who trained last year's second placegetter Dubious, came up with double digits for the pair he trains in partnership with David Eustace, Rathlin (19) and Away Game (14).

"At the Gold Coast you always hope for one to 10, but it's fine," Maher said.

"The horses are in good order, that's the main thing."

Dusty Tycoon ($13-$14, who will have the biggest cheer squad on Saturday with some 800 supporters scheduled to be at the Gold Coast track, had her chances dented with barrier 15.

Lady Banff ($15-$16), the Matt Dunn-trained filly who emerged through the Queensland summer, drew 12, but will jump from 10.

In the $2Million Magic Millions Guineas, Alligator Blood held his price of $1.80 after drawing barrier 11. He will start from barrier eight if the emergencies don't gain a start.

Diamond Thunder (barrier 20) was joined on the second line of betting with It's Kind Of Magic (gate 6) at $13 following the draw, while Dubious (10) is a $19 chance.