Air and land search for missing man comes up empty

Scott Moulder has been missing since March 22. QPS

THERE have been 33 people on the ground around Mt Archer searching for a trace of missing Rockhampton man, Scott Moulder.

Mr Moulder was last seen leaving a residence on German St, Norman Gardens about 4.30pm on March 22.

During the last few days, police with the SES and GPS Search and Rescue personnel trained team have conducted an intensive search around the bushland of Mt Archer.

They searched 63sqm of land that was quite dense and filled with overgrown walking tracks.

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service also assisted with an air search.

Unfortunately the search came up empty and police have no leads or clues.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley confirmed the last sighting of Mr Moulder was more than three weeks ago.

The investigation is not being treated as suspicious but a missing persons investigation.

"There has been no information to indicate Mr Moulder has fallen to foul play,” Snr Sgt Mawdsley said.

His disappearance is considered out of character.

"His daughter and his son have fairly regular contact with their father and all indications from them is there wasn't anything specific from them that triggered for Mr Moulder to go missing,” Snr Sgt Mawdsley said.

Police are now extending their public appeal if anyone knows any information to come forward to police.

Mr Moulder is approximately 190cm tall with a slim build, light ginger hair and has both ears pierced.

He was last seen wearing his glasses, blue/grey knee-length shorts, a light grey shirt and thongs.

Police have released CCTV images of Mr Moulder captured inside a supermarket on the day of his disappearance.