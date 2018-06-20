Air Force jets set to fill the Shoalwater Bay skies

FILE PHOTO: Air Force's first AP-3C Orion A9-751 taxis in for the last time upon its arrival at RAAF Base Point Cook on 16 November 2017. Not a photo of the aircraft helping in operation Hamel.

FILE PHOTO: Air Force's first AP-3C Orion A9-751 taxis in for the last time upon its arrival at RAAF Base Point Cook on 16 November 2017. Not a photo of the aircraft helping in operation Hamel. CPL Veronica O'Hara

RESIDENTS living in the Shoalwater Bay and surrounding areas may notice jets flying above them for the next week or so.

As a part of exercise Hamel, the Royal Australian Air Force will be providing local air support for the troops on the ground.

Exercise Hamel is a major army exercise that is designed to evaluate the war fighting skills of a Brigade.

As each of the army's combat brigades goes through the force generation cycle of 'readying - ready - reset', major exercises such as Exercise Hamel allow commanders to ensure their formations and units are battle ready and for headquarters to exercise their processes and procedures.

The Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F and EA-18G fast-jet aircraft will conduct the majority of their operations at altitudes above 3000m (10,000ft) within the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Military Restricted Airspace.

Flying activities in support of the exercise will occur between the hours of 9am and 10pm from Friday 15 June and Friday 29 June.

There is no planned flying over the weekends.