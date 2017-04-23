27°
News

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

Luke J. Mortimer | 23rd Apr 2017 11:48 AM Updated: 1:21 PM
Mr Carl Price from CMP Electrical has been a Contractor to Defence for over 25 years.
Mr Carl Price from CMP Electrical has been a Contractor to Defence for over 25 years. CPL David GibbS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE ROYAL Australian Air Force has revealed its full list of where Central Queenslanders need to go to watch one of their biggest toys in action in two days' time.

The bulk carrier Globemaster will drop to as low as 100m above ground moments before it flies over Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Tuesday.

The RAAF said in a statement that the monster 53m-long, 16.8m-high C-17A Globemaster would need to fall to the low altitude to reach a "holding position" to stay on schedule. 

The bulk carrrier has been a saviour during natural disasters in New Zealand, Japan, and Fiji, and it has trekked into the some of the world's most hostile climates, including the Wilkins Airfield in Antarctica.

The combat hardened Globemaster is also regularly deployed to conflict zones in the Middle East.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But the RAAF has revealed its next itinerary includes a suite of Central Queensland towns and cities as the Australian Defence Force again flaunts its most impressive hardware for five years of celebrations marking 100 years since Australia's involvement in World War I from 1914-1918.

The RAAF said for the bulk carrier to hit its targeted location on schedule, it would drop to an eerie 100m above ground where it would sit in a "holding pattern" moments before flying over Anzac Day crowds.

MAMMOTH PLANE: The 53m-long, 16.8m Being manufactured Globemaster can carry a maximum of 265,352kg at a cruise speed of 830km/h.
MAMMOTH PLANE: The 53m-long, 16.8m Being manufactured Globemaster can carry a maximum of 265,352kg at a cruise speed of 830km/h. Royal Australian Air Force

The Globemaster, one of an eight-strong fleet of based at the RAAF's Amberly air base in south-east Queensland, is also scheduled to fly over a litany of other Central Queensland towns and cities.  

Central Queensland locations where the Globemaster can be seen include Victoria Park, Rockhampton, at 11am; Gladstone's Anzac Park on the corner of Tank St and Goondoon St at 11.11am; Calliope at 11.13am; Theodore at 10.41am; and Cracow at 10.36am.

The Boeing manufactured Globemaster can carry a maximum of 265,352kg at a cruise speed of 830km/h.

The RAAF said a practical summary of its capacity included about 102 troops, 54 ambulatory and 36 stretcher patients, and 77,519kg of cargo.

The RAAF brought the Globemaster into service 10 years ago.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  air force anzac day central queensland globemaster rockhampton royal australian air force

Woman airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after car mangled

Woman airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after car mangled

CARNAGE as car flies 20m off the road on Bruce Hwy.

Trendy new restaurant opening on the Coast soon

Tanya and Grant Lynch already operate Yeppoon Central's Coffee Club and The Grind café (pictured).

JOBSEEKERS have bombarded the owners with 200 applications.

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

Mr Carl Price from CMP Electrical has been a Contractor to Defence for over 25 years.

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

'Bit ridiculous': Rocky wife-to-be doesn't need a big, fat ring

Shenee' Scholes and her husband-to-be, Josh Humphrey

ROCKY wife-to-be doesn't care what her man forked out for ring.

Local Partners

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Taxi company, Jeep owners' big free ride gift to Rocky

Ex-servicemen lead the parade in Yeppoon on Anzac Day. Photo Amy Haydock / The Morning Bulletin

TAXI and Jeep owner's give a much-needed hand to Rocky's heroes.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

GIG GUIDE: Check what's live and local

YEEHAW: Hayley Marsten will bring her country sound to the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

With plenty on, where will you be this weekend?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Will Waleed Aly really win the Gold Logie once again?

THE bookmakers figure The Project’s Waleed Aly is going back-to-back, while the sentimental money is on Molly star, Samuel Johnson.

The most serious rescue at Bondi in 70 years

Trent ‘Singlets’ Falson signals for assistance as he gets to the unconscious woman.

Two more foreigners have gotten themselves in trouble at Bondi

Dave Hughes promises more scandal-poking at Logies

Dave Hughes - Pointless, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia

Dave Hughes is promising more of the same heckling this year

Happy Days' Erin Moran found dead aged 56

Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.

Erin Moran has been found dead at 56

Queen of Aussie TV earns Logie Hall of Fame honour

Queen of Australian television, Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Aussie TV icon Kerri-Anne Kennereley finally acknowledged by Logies

Mia Freedman's eldest son opens up about her

‘There is not a single thing about my life or experiences that have been remarkable,’ says Mia Freedman, pictured at her Surry Hills Office.

Now it's time for Mia Freedman's kids to open up about her

Sam Neill speaks about role in 'rollercoaster' House of Bond

Sam Neill plays Tiny Rowland in Channel 9 miniseries House of Bond, the man who triggered Alan Bond's downfall.

'While he's unique, he won't be the last Bond,' actor Sam Neill says

Owner Says - PICK ME!!!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

REDUCED AGAIN - Now down to $249,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

NEW Kitchen + NEW Bathroom + Granny Flat!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!