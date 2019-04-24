Air Force to fly past Anzac Day services tomorrow

The Royal Australian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts at various locations across Central Queensland tomorrow.

THE Royal Australian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts at various locations across Queensland in support of Anzac Day commemorations.

Fly-pasts in Central Queensland are planned for 9.55am at the Moranbah Cenotaph, 10.20am at the Clermont cenotaph, 10.53am at Gladstone over the harbour, 10.59 at Mt Larcom Memorial Gardens, 11am at Barcaldine War Memorial, 11.19am at Theodore Memorial and 11.25am at Cracow Memorial.

Further information on aircraft type, location and fly-past times can be found at http://bit.ly/AnzacFlypastMap.