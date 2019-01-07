Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
News

Air NZ emergency as flight diverted to Cairns

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2019 12:23 PM

A FLIGHT from Hong Kong to Auckland was diverted to Cairns earlier this morning, after an emergency arose on-board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight ANZ80 arrived at Cairns International Airport about 2.30am, after it was understood a passenger died on-board the Boeing 787.

It is not known how the passenger died.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there had been a medical emergency on-board the aircraft.

"For obvious privacy reasons, we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

She said the aircraft continued onto Auckland, and arrived about two hours behind schedule.

air new zealand air nz cairns emergency flight

Top Stories

    Man winched to safety reunited with missing dogs

    premium_icon Man winched to safety reunited with missing dogs

    Offbeat THE man had to leave the dogs behind when he was airlifted after being trapped by a rising tide

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:49 PM
    Hooning laws must be strengthened for genuine change

    premium_icon Hooning laws must be strengthened for genuine change

    Letters to the Editor While the car remains with them they will always disobey the law

    • 7th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
    Fraser Anning row: Politics of hate has no place in 2019

    premium_icon Fraser Anning row: Politics of hate has no place in 2019

    Opinion Mr Anning says Australia should stop migration by all Muslims

    Summer flu numbers hit five year high

    premium_icon Summer flu numbers hit five year high

    Letters to the Editor Flu can occur at any time and every flu season is different

    Local Partners