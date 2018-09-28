Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dramatic rescue after plane overshoots runway
News

WATCH: Dramatic rescue after plane overshoots runway

by Stephanie Bedo
28th Sep 2018 1:34 PM

A PLANE that overshot a runway in Micronesia has crashed in the ocean.

The Air Niugini carrier was scheduled to take off at 9.55am from the airport on Weno island in Chuuk state headed for Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission is preparing a team to travel to the site of the accident.

A video posted to by Eriko Rekisa's Facebook page shows dozens of people on small boats surrounding the aircraft.

A United Airlines flight from Guam that was scheduled to land in the same airport in Chuuk has been diverted to Pohnpei.

It is not known whether there are any injuries, or how many people were on board.

There are mixed reports there were 36 passengers and 11 crew members on board who are safe.

More to come

air niugini crash editors picks micronesia ocean plane crash

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners