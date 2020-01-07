Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smokey City
Smokey City
Environment

Air quality improves after hazardous day

by Olivia Shying
7th Jan 2020 8:34 AM

GEELONG'S air quality is now listed as good after dropping to a hazardous rating yesterday afternoon.

The city was blanketed with thick smoke for much of Monday as winds caused smoke from East Gippsland, Tasmanian and NSW fires to travel across the region.

Some residents covered their mouths with face masks as the Environment Protection Authority warned against spending prolonged periods outdoors.

According to the EPA the region's air quality was listed as hazardous between 3-5pm, as very poor until 9pm and as moderate from 10pm.

Conditions were listed as good by 3am.

The EPA has still forecast the possibility of poor air quality conditions in Geelong until late this afternoon.

Geelong hospital yesterday saw a small increase in respiratory related presentations.

Eastern Beach was closed.

Residents are advised to monitor conditions and to visit their GP if they experience cough or wheezing.

More Stories

Show More
air quality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        premium_icon Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        News The proposal is now being assessed by council officers.

        Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        premium_icon Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        News One activist has been removed, police attempt to remove another

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what was making news on January 6, 2020