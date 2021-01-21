Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman’s lounge

Police found an air rifle on a Yeppoon woman’s lounge. FILE PHOTO.

Police found an air rifle on a Yeppoon woman’s lounge, adjacent to the front door.

The December 20 discovery led to Carly Michelle Chambers facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

There she pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a weapon.

The court heard police had attended the 37-year-old’s Todd Avenue residence and saw the air rifle painted in a green camouflage colour.

It was also told Chambers had a previous weapon possession offence in 2018.

Before determining penalty, Magistrate Jason Schubert sought details about Chambers’ SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) debt which was revealed to be more than $9400.

Mr Schubert further noted that Chambers’ last SPER payment was made in March of 2017.

Given those circumstances, Mr Schubert said it was no longer sufficient to issue a fine.

He convicted Chambers and ordered she peform 40 hours of community service.

