Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman’s lounge
Police found an air rifle on a Yeppoon woman’s lounge, adjacent to the front door.
The December 20 discovery led to Carly Michelle Chambers facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.
There she pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a weapon.
The court heard police had attended the 37-year-old’s Todd Avenue residence and saw the air rifle painted in a green camouflage colour.
It was also told Chambers had a previous weapon possession offence in 2018.
Before determining penalty, Magistrate Jason Schubert sought details about Chambers’ SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) debt which was revealed to be more than $9400.
Mr Schubert further noted that Chambers’ last SPER payment was made in March of 2017.
Given those circumstances, Mr Schubert said it was no longer sufficient to issue a fine.
He convicted Chambers and ordered she peform 40 hours of community service.
