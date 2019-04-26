Menu
Air search for missing hikers continues in CQ bushland

Michelle Gately
26th Apr 2019
12.40PM: CREWS are still searching for two people missing in Carnarvon Gorge overnight.

The two hikers were part of a group of 16 who failed to come back from a walk yesterday.

Bad weather is hampering rescue efforts, with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service preparing to winch a Rescue Crewman to the last known location in an effort to find them.

A second group that activated an EPIRB about 7am this morning have been found and transported by a ground search party.

10.30AM: SEARCHES are expected to resume this morning for two groups of missing hikers at Carnarvon Gorge.

Yesterday a large crew of 16 hikers was reported missing, launching a search and rescue mission.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in to help with the search at 10.30am, despite poor weather.

Early searches located 10 hikers walking out and, following a refuel at a nearby station, another four people were found.

There were two hikers who had to stay out in the bush overnight, with reports one of them may have suffered an ankle injury.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Crew was unable to return to Rockhampton overnight due to poor weather, so stayed overnight in Emerald.

About 7am this morning, an EPIRB unrelated to the missing hikers was activated roughly 10km from the search location.

Due to heavy rainfall, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew are waiting for conditions to improve before the search for the two groups of missing people resumes.

