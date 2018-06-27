Airbnb and fishing tourism get a boost in Rocky

A MAJOR new fishing and recreation precinct is at the heart of proposed changes to the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme.

The council this week voted for the expansion to be lodged with the State Government for a State Interest Review.

The proposal expands on the 2015 planning scheme to include temporary short-term accommodation (Airbnb ), office activities for Quay Lane and provisions to conserve residential and commercial character buildings.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the South Side Boat Ramp and the area between Stanley St and Arthur St, was the perfect place to become a major fishing and recreational precinct, similar to the way the stables are on the North Side was associated with horse racing.

"From associated industries like bait shops, boat hire and lure makers to short-term Airbnb accommodation, perfect for fly-in weekend fishermen, the potential of this area is definitely underutilised at the moment,” Cr Strelow said.

"We know that Rockhampton's reputation as a fishing destination is growing rapidly and having the associated industry and regulations to support the sector is vital to keeping that moving forward.

"Another amendment we're proposing is revitalising the spaces in Quay Lane to allow for small scale offices on the ground floor.

"Currently that's only allowed above ground level and the reality is that there is a lot of space in a prime CBD location which could house more businesses into the city.

"Quay Lane is one of those hidden gems of our city, which was really highlighted during last year's Laneway Festival and we want to see that space used to its full potential.”

Planning Committee Chair Councillor Ellen Smith said other amendments includee additional provisions relating to advertising devices, water sensitive urban design, terminology changes and new provisions to conserve character buildings

"The submission will now be lodged with the State Government and once the reviewed submission is sent back to Council, public consultation will be held on the proposed changes," she said.