Bid to ban AirBnB at exclusive address fails

AN EXCLUSIVE Noosa riverfront enclave has failed in an 18-month legal bid to ban temporary rentals in what online giant AirBnB has hailed as a decision that "affirmed people's right to home share".

In a legal stoush where the bill is expected to run into tens of thousands of dollars, the body corporate of the exclusive 10-unit Hilton Park apartment complex on the Noosa River voted 8-2 to ban any rentals of less than six months.

But owner Colin Robertson, a retired Tasmanian real estate agent who paid more than $2 million for the absolute waterfront unit that he rents out for as much as $750 a night through a local manager and Stayz and AirBnB, took it to the body corporate Act adjudicator. The adjudicator found in May last year the motion moved at the 10-unit complex was invalid.

The body corporate then appealed to QCAT, represented by a top silk, arguing renting out the property was a "commercial purpose" and an "erosion of the amenity for a majority of lot owners" - nine out of 10 units - in the complex.

But QCAT last week dismissed the appeal.

Mr Robertson said it was a victory for owners' rights.

"They took me on for what is renting out a property I own," Mr Robertson said.

"Stick up for your rights.

"It's your private home and respect the privacy of your neighbours but do what you like."

But in the final sting, Mr Robertson fears he could still be slugged with a one-tenth share of the body corporate's legal bill, splitting it 10 ways with the other nine unit owners, saying he could be forced to stump up to sue himself.

"I might have to pay my share to fight with myself," Mr Robertson said.

The law firm that represented Hilton Gardens declined to comment.

AirBnB's head of public policy Brent Thomas said the tribunal decision "recognised and affirmed people's right to home share".

"The fact this case had to go all the way to court proves the current rules for home sharing in Queensland are broken," Mr Thomas said.

"People shouldn't have to get a lawyer or go to court to simply share their own home.

"We urgently need fair rules for home sharing in Queensland, just like there are in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania."