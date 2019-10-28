Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen
Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen
Travel

Airbnb’s $162 million boost to regional Queensland

by JACK McKAY
28th Oct 2019 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUESTS of home-sharing giant Airbnb have injected a whopping $162 million into regional Queensland in the past year, as more visitors head outside the state's capital.

New data has revealed almost 213,000 Airbnb guests headed to regional Queensland in the 12 months to August this year.

Of the estimated $162 million they injected into local economies, more than $80 million was spent in tropical north Queensland and almost $14 million in Townsville.

The Airbnb guests who flocked to the state's far-north enjoyed far longer trips, with visitors staying for an average of 6.3 days.

Airbnb Head of Public ­Policy for Australia and New Zealand Derek Nolan said that the company would continue to work hard to promote regional Queensland to the rest of the world.

"Regional Queensland has so much to offer," Mr Nolan said. "It's fantastic to see so many Airbnb guests exploring regional Queensland and supporting small businesses and local jobs across the Sunshine State,'' he said. "Importantly, most of these guests almost certainly went home to encourage their friends and family to do the same."

More Stories

accommodation airbnb economic boost

Top Stories

    New adventure looms for Keppel Sands duo

    premium_icon New adventure looms for Keppel Sands duo

    News AFTER two years in charge of Keppel Sands Caravan Park, the time has almost come for David and Lynne Stretton to move on.

    Rocky’s Komatsu staff lead the way in workplace safety

    premium_icon Rocky’s Komatsu staff lead the way in workplace safety

    News Komatsu pair’s work puts company in line for safety award

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:42 AM
    Bottle of wine costs woman, 25, $500

    premium_icon Bottle of wine costs woman, 25, $500

    Crime Woman pleads guilty to breaking a domestic violence order, having alcohol in a...

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
    Stopping to read text message costs driver

    premium_icon Stopping to read text message costs driver

    News A DECISION to stop her vehicle to read a text message proved costly for Alexandra...