Airconditioners, hot water out as Ergon scrambles to fix problem

young man electrician installer working and cleaning air filter on a indoor unit air conditioner at client's home

young man electrician installer working and cleaning air filter on a indoor unit air conditioner at client's home

Residents across Rockhampton are reportedly without hot water, some claiming it has been down for over 24 hours.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the outage was affecting hot water systems and airconditioning systems connected to the ‘Economy Tariff 33’.

Homes in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and Gracemere are all affected.

“The electronic pulse which manages these systems has failed and we’re working as quickly and as safely as we can to correct the problem,” Ergon posted to Facebook.

Ergon Energy encouraged customers to contact local electricians why will be able to mitigate the issue.

“The electricians will then bill Ergon Energy directly,” the statement said.

“Once the problem is resolved and as the heat conditions continue, we remind customers to set their air conditioners to 25 degrees.”

A spokesman said crews had restored services to a “significant number of homes” already.