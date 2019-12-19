Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
young man electrician installer working and cleaning air filter on a indoor unit air conditioner at client's home
young man electrician installer working and cleaning air filter on a indoor unit air conditioner at client's home
News

Airconditioners, hot water out as Ergon scrambles to fix problem

Jack Evans
19th Dec 2019 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Residents across Rockhampton are reportedly without hot water, some claiming it has been down for over 24 hours.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the outage was affecting hot water systems and airconditioning systems connected to the ‘Economy Tariff 33’.

Homes in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and Gracemere are all affected.

“The electronic pulse which manages these systems has failed and we’re working as quickly and as safely as we can to correct the problem,” Ergon posted to Facebook.

Ergon Energy encouraged customers to contact local electricians why will be able to mitigate the issue.

“The electricians will then bill Ergon Energy directly,” the statement said.

“Once the problem is resolved and as the heat conditions continue, we remind customers to set their air conditioners to 25 degrees.”

A spokesman said crews had restored services to a “significant number of homes” already.

airconditioning power outage rockhampton power summer 2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your belongings and leave’.”

        Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        premium_icon Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        Health The Stacks lost everything, now, they've been dealt another blow

        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        COURT: 30 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 30 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.