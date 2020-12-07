AIRFARES: What CQ travellers will fork out over Xmas

Virgin Australia is offering majority share of the cheapest return airfares from Rockhampton.

Virgin Australia is offering majority share of the cheapest return airfares from Rockhampton.

CENTAL Queenslanders eager to escape the region for a well-deserved festive holiday will likely be pleased with the cost of airfares.

According to SkyScanner, return flights from Rockhampton to most major capital cities – between December 19 and January 3 – appear to be reasonably priced.

At what has historically been a costly period to fly, the most expensive capital city to visit, as of Tuesday December 7, is sunny Perth.

Keen travellers will reportedly be able to journey to the western state for a somewhat sensible return price of $1146 with Virgin Australia – or roughly $570 each way.

However, a trip to the breathtaking Top End came a close second by only a nine dollar margin, listed at $1137 return.

Those looking to venture to Adelaide over the summer break will also be expected to fork out around $953 for return airfares on Qantas.

Of all eight capital cities, it was Virgin Australia which offered the majority of a combined most time-effective and cost-friendly flights.

It was to either Adelaide or Sydney – the latter at a return cost of $521 – which would result in individuals travelling by way of the Flying Kangaroo.

A Qantas spokesman said it had been a conscious effort to keep the cost of airfares over the holiday period at reasonable prices.

“Rocky residents who want to travel south for Christmas can still take advantage of some good values to destinations including Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

“It’s important to remember that with Qantas customers have baggage included, and the ability to earn and burn frequent flyer points.”

“The summer holiday period is always very busy so that’s why we recommend customers book as early as they can.”

A Virgin Australia spokesperson offered similar sentiments, saying the company strived to provide great value air fares for residents in regional Australia.

“We’re currently offering fares between Rockhampton and Brisbane from $139 one way.”

Both service providers suggested travellers book flights as early as possible as prices would likely fluctuate due to demand.

RETURN AIRFARES TO CAPITAL CITIES (as of Dec 7)

Perth – $1146 on Virgin Australia

Darwin – $1137 on Virgin Australia

Adelaide – $953 on Virgin Australia

Tasmania – $871 on Virgin Australia

Canberra – $683 on Virgin Australia

Melbourne – $573 on QANTAS

Sydney – $521 on QANTAS

Brisbane – $280 on Virgin Australia