Airline giant launches massive flight discount for CQ town

Qantas is offering up to 30 per cent off flights between Moranbah and Brisbane. Leigh Jensen

RESIDENTS in the Central Queensland town of Moranbah are set to feel the positive effects of Qantas' discounted fare scheme as the company pledges to make air travel more accessible.

Operating up to 42 services per week between Moranbah and Brisbane with its fleet of Q300 and Q400 aircraft, Qantas will offer a variable discount of up to 30 per cent for regional residents to travel between these two locations.

Late last year, Isaac Mayor Anne Baker launched a scathing attack against the airlines claiming flight prices between the two towns were "absolutely ridiculous".

An internal analysis of costs by Isaac Regional Council identified the average cost of a return flight had increased by about $100 or 20 per cent between September to November.

"We want to attract more people to come live, work and play in Isaac, but when flights are at the cost that they are, this puts us into quite a predicament," Cr Baker said at the time.

Qantas announced the discounted fares are to help residents living in areas competing with a very high volume of corporate travel, specifically from the resource industry.

The airline's discounted scheme also benefits other regional areas including Mount Isa and Cloncurry as well as six remote cities in Western Australia.

The fares scheme is initially being run as a trial for any bookings up until November 14, during which Qantas will review the uptake and revenue impact.

To access the discount, eligible residents need to be members of Qantas' Frequent Flyer Program, which simplifies the booking process by linking the residents address and automatically applying the discount.

Qantas is also waiving the regular Frequent Flyer joining fee of $89.50 for residents.

A quick online search of Qantas flights between Moranbah and Brisbane, flying out this coming Monday and returning Tuesday, showed the cheapest prices were $232 to fly out and $666 to return.

Meanwhile, the same search for Rockhampton showed flights available for $185 each way.