Airline lodges plans for major development at Rocky airport

Alliance Airlines has lodged huge plans to develop a new hanger and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

A development application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council in mid-December for the works.

The development includes the construction of a new hanger, a new external aircraft manoeuvring apron and a new at grade external carpark with associated engineering works.

The proposed hanger is about 140m x 66m (about 9,423 sqm) with an annex of about 140m x 20.5m (about 2,812 sqm).

At the rear of the hanger would be an 80 bay carparking area for staff.

Proposed new hanger/annex (blue/yellow), the new external aircraft manoeuvring apron (grey), at grade carpark (grey) and channel works (green)

The application states the development is positive and functional and will satisfy air service needs and help support the ongoing viability of the Rockhampton Airport.

The Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton, land has been occupied by the Rockhampton Airport since 1930.

Alliance was founded in 2002 and has permanent maintenance and facilities in Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Darwin, specialising in fly-in, fly-out work for the mining and resource sector.

The airline has been steadily expanding and in August 2020, Alliance agreed to a $111 million deal with US-based Azorra Aviation to buy 14 Embraer E190s to fly regional routes.

Alliance Airlines Fokker F100 VH-UQF departing Rockhampton Airport

Former state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Minister Cameron Dick announced in May 2019 Alliance Airlines had plans to establish a “significant operational base” at Rockhampton.

It was said at the time the $12.5m project would support up to 30 new full-time jobs in its first year of operation, growing to 58 over the following five years.

Alliance’s Rockhampton base was established in late 2019, supporting a number of aviation jobs based in the region.

Alliance Airlines operates in partnership with Virgin Australia for flights to and from Rockhampton and in August last year began flights from Moranbah to Brisbane.

Alliance also conducts charter work in the resources sector.

The development application is now awaiting approval from council, as well as Airservices Australia, due to the height of the proposed hangar.

The development report states Airservices has commenced an assessment of the proposed additional height to the hanger over and above that of the heights (12m) mentioned for Accepted Development within the Airport Terminal Sub‐Precinct.

Once received, Airservices’ advice will inform and lead council’s assessment of the proposal.

Alliance Airlines was approached for further comment, but did not respond by time of publication.