An Alliance Airlines Fokker 100.
Airline reveals exciting new routes for CQ town

Melanie Plane
22nd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Emerald residents now have more access to direct Sunshine Coast and Brisbane flights with Alliance Airlines launching four new routes across Queensland.

Alliance Airlines, which has an operational base in Rockhampton, on Monday released seats on the new routes which included Brisbane to Emerald and vice versa from $155 one way via Sunshine Coast and Sunshine Coast to Emerald vv from $155 one way.

Other routes to launch were Brisbane to Weipa and vv from $250 one way and the resumption of Cairns to Weipa and vv from $150 one way.

Services to and from Weipa, including the first non-stop commercial service from Brisbane, are in partnership with Rio Tinto.

Services between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald also mark the first non-stop commercial service on this route.

Seats on all new services are limited and are subject to availability.

All fares shown are one way and include 1x20kg checked luggage and all airport taxes.

