Airlines explain grounded flights which threw Rocky Airport into chaos

FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple cancellations saw Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers on Monday. Edwina Andrew

THE airlines involved in multiple aircraft cancellations causing 'bedlam' at Rockhampton Airport on Monday, have responded to requests for comment.

Two Virgin Alliance planes and one Qantas plane were grounded resulting in stranding hundreds of passengers for several hours while several other aircraft were mobilised to clear the terminal.

A Qantas spokesperson said their flight "was delayed four hours because their aircraft had a faulty radio and a replacement aircraft was needed to operate down to Brisbane”.

"We're obviously sorry to the passengers who were delayed but we thank them for their patience.”

A Virgin spokesperson said due to an engineering issue identified prior to the flight, VA1238 from Rockhampton to Brisbane was delayed.

"In an unrelated issue, VA1230 from Rockhampton to Brisbane was cancelled,” they said.

"A replacement aircraft was arranged and passengers were re-accommodated on alternative flights.

"The safety and well being of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”