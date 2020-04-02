Airlines must work quicker to fight virus

All bar one of the Central Queensland coronavirus cases were people who flew in from overseas but the airlines didn't identify them quickly enough, said the Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.

Domestic airlines must work urgently to hand over passenger manifests following the diagnosis of a passenger with COVID-19, she said on Thursday.

Ms Lauga said there was a COVID-19 diagnosis of a passenger on a March 24 flight into Rockhampton, but the airlines haven't provided sufficient information for Queensland Health contact tracers to contact people potentially at risk of transmission of the virus on that flight.

Most cases transferred from an international flight to a domestic service back to Rockhampton.

"This information, if provided quickly by the airlines to Queensland Health contact tracers, helps limit the spread of this virus in our community," she said.

"Delays in the provision of this information could result in a delay in people self-isolating because they may have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

"I call on the airlines to give their manifests to Queensland Health on the same date as the diagnosis to enable the tracers to contact other passengers.

"These airlines need to get their act together to help contain the spread of the virus."

Ms Lauga said there could be scores of other flights with similar circumstances, and the airlines need to be part of the national solution.

"These airlines are legally obliged to give up their manifests.

"This is now the third flight where the public has been asked to come forward through the media because of a lack of information from the airlines," Ms Lauga said