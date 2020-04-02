Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga calls on airline to divulge passenger lists quicker
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga calls on airline to divulge passenger lists quicker
News

Airlines must work quicker to fight virus

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

All bar one of the Central Queensland coronavirus cases were people who flew in from overseas but the airlines didn't identify them quickly enough, said the Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.

Domestic airlines must work urgently to hand over passenger manifests following the diagnosis of a passenger with COVID-19, she said on Thursday.

Ms Lauga said there was a COVID-19 diagnosis of a passenger on a March 24 flight into Rockhampton, but the airlines haven't provided sufficient information for Queensland Health contact tracers to contact people potentially at risk of transmission of the virus on that flight.

Most cases transferred from an international flight to a domestic service back to Rockhampton.

"This information, if provided quickly by the airlines to Queensland Health contact tracers, helps limit the spread of this virus in our community," she said.

"Delays in the provision of this information could result in a delay in people self-isolating because they may have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

"I call on the airlines to give their manifests to Queensland Health on the same date as the diagnosis to enable the tracers to contact other passengers.

"These airlines need to get their act together to help contain the spread of the virus."

Ms Lauga said there could be scores of other flights with similar circumstances, and the airlines need to be part of the national solution.

"These airlines are legally obliged to give up their manifests.

"This is now the third flight where the public has been asked to come forward through the media because of a lack of information from the airlines," Ms Lauga said

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        premium_icon Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        News The proposal was to set up nine stand-alone quarantine regions around Queensland.

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        Health A public health alert is out for a Qantas flight from Brisbane

        RLX refutes claims of cattle sale issues

        premium_icon RLX refutes claims of cattle sale issues

        News There were about 50 vehicles parked around the site yesterday, with livestock...

        Hard times ahead for new Council

        premium_icon Hard times ahead for new Council

        News As the election vote nears the end, the new Livingstone Shire Council can expect...