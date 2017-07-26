BREAKING: Airlines talk Sydney, Melbourne direct Rocky flights

SYDNEY and Melbourne are growing ever closer to Rockhampton, according to airport committee chair, councillor Neil Fisher.

News of Rockhampton Regional Council's six-month international airport trial sparked a renewed push from hundreds of social media commentators for direct flights to major centres.

Cr Fisher said while Sydney and Melbourne were consistently desirable locations, the latest Airbiz study showed Townsville was "highest on the list" above the capital cities and Brisbane.

He was also surprised to discover many people who fly into Rockhampton started their journey in Newcastle, though he couldn't comment on the correlation between the two destinations.

Rockhampton Airport representatives meet with airlines every six weeks to two months, and Cr Fisher said direct flights to Sydney and Melbourne were always high on their "hit list".

An Atlas Air 747 on the tarmac at Rockhampton airport. Allan Reinikka

He explained passenger numbers determine if a flight is feasible, and acknowledged the required stopover in Brisbane could be an inconvenience.

He explained the airport do regular surveys to measure demand, and firms such as Airbiz assessed passenger destinations, where they are coming from into the airport, and the cost of flights.

"Where I see us sitting at the moment we are very much borderline with the justification of numbers and destinations for Sydney or Melbourne," he said.

"At the moment more flights to Brisbane is almost needed.

"Where we are now is so close, we will see how things develop over the next few months but it's very encouraging at the moment."

Cr Fisher said the airport was experiencing the highest passenger numbers per flight since the mining boom, and almost every flight out of Rockhampton was full; a positive indicator of passenger demand.

"We are constantly working with the airlines for that and putting together business cases," he said.

"But it comes back to passenger numbers; it's easy when you have agricultural products that can actually justify the big aircraft landing," he said, referring to next year's international trial which will primarily focus on exporting crops and potentially beef.

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton Airport representatives were continuing their push to create direct links to the Central West.

"We would still like to have daily flights that link us with Emerald, Blackall, Longreach and Winton," he said.

"Even Mt Isa Council would love us to have a connection with Mt Isa Airport and no we have a large number of residents who would love to have direct flights to Moranbah."

FLIGHTS FROM ROCKHAMPTON

Domestic: Wednesday, August 2:

Rockhampton to Townsville: $392-$672, one stop

Rockhampton to Newcastle: $215-$699, one stop

Rockhampton to Sydney: $299-$1,165, one stop

Rockhampton to Melbourne: $262-$523, one stop

International: Wednesday, August 2:

Rockhampton to London: $1,170 on sale, stopover in Brisbane and China

Rockhampton to Paris: $1,170 on sale, stopover in Brisbane and China

Rockhampton to Los Angeles: $1,345, stopover in Brisbane