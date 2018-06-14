Airman loved as an idol

WAR HERO: Sub Lieutenant Roderick Stanley (Stan) Dallas in the cockpit of the SE 5A British fighter aircraft, No 1 Squadron, Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS).

DEATH OF SQUADRON- COMMANDER STANLEY DALLAS,

A DISTINGUISED WAR CAREER

Our Mount Morgan correspondent, writing last evening says:

Today flags in the town are at half-mast and there is a genuine feeling of sorrow because Mount Morgan's foremost soldier - Squadron-Commander (Major) Roderick Stanley Dallas, DSO - has made the supreme sacrifice in the great cause.

Our people are proud of every one of their brave soldiers, but Squadron-Commander Dallas was their idol.

He made himself famous by his exploits in the air service, and there was a certain glory reflected on the town in which he spent his childhood days.

In 1915, Major Dallas, who was then a lieutenant in the local company of the Port Curtis Infantry, left Australia for England, and, on arrival there, did everything possible to join the air service, but received so many disappointments that he made arrangements to go to America.

He then met in London a Sydney aviator, who advised him to sit for an examination for entrance to the naval air service. Major Dallas entered his name and sat for the examination.

His keen interest in aviation matters for years before enabled him to pass with honours, being first on a list of eighty entrants.

WAR HERO: Portrait of Sub Lieutenant Roderick Stanley (Stan) Dallas, of Mount Morgan.

From that time onward he added record to record. He was repeatedly mentioned in despatches.

He received the Distinguished Service Order and two bars and the Croix de Guerre, and he became squadron commander of the station which he had entered as a junior.

In a recent letter, he stated that he could positively claim to have shot down thirty two German machines, and there were possibly others.

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The cross, made from the propeller of an RAF ES 5A aircraft, marks the grave of Major Roderick Stanley (Stan) Dallas.

Major Dallas had been connected with the Royal Flying Corps lately, and a cablegram was received last night containing the bare announcement that he had been killed on the 30th of May.

Major Dallas was nearly twenty eight years of age. He was over 6 ft. in height and was built in proportion. He was of a very pleasing disposition and most modest as to his achievements.

Everybody who knew him liked him, and very great sympathy will go out to his father, Mr Peter Dallas, who lives on the Rockhampton Road, and his mother and sisters, who reside at Taringa, near Brisbane.