AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation, better sound

APPLE has unveiled a Pro version of its popular AirPods which promise active noise cancellation and superior sound.



AirPods Pro will go on sale from today and will be in stores from Wednesday, October 30, costing $399.



"AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product,'' Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said.



"With AirPods Pro, we're taking the magic even further. The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family."



Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal.



Apple's new Airpods Pro feature active noise cancellation.

To further maximise comfort, AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalise pressure, minimising the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant.



Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. This removes background noise.



The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener's ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone.



Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.



Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear.



Apple says the driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that's to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.



Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new force sensor on the stem.

The force sensor also makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls. Users can also press on the volume slider in Control Centew on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.



AirPods Pro feature the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.

Additional features

• Voice-activated Siri uses the H1 chip to enable hands-free "Hey Siri" to play a song, increase the volume, make a call or get directions.



• Audio Sharing makes it easy to listen to the same song or watch the same movie with a friend by simply bringing a second pair of AirPods close to iPhone or iPad.



• Announce Messages automatically and conveniently speaks incoming messages as soon as they arrive, and when on a phone call or sharing media via Audio Sharing, Siri knows not to interrupt.