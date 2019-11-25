Menu
Airport Shut Down
Crime

Airport bomb hoaxer’s sensational apology ‘to Australia’

by Alexandria Utting
25th Nov 2019 11:27 AM
A MAN who sparked an unprecedented shutdown of Brisbane Airport after claiming he was carrying a bomb before chasing his wife through the terminal with a knife has sensationally apologised for his actions and pleaded guilty in court this morning.

The 50-year-old Surfers Paradise man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in February charged with string of offences including two counts of making false statement to damage or destroy and two of making a bomb hoax.

The charges came after he allegedly pulled a "huge serrated knife" on his partner and their children as they attempted to board a flight at Brisbane Airport earlier this year.

 

Crowds outside Brisbane Airport after it was evacuated. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
Crowds outside Brisbane Airport after it was evacuated. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

 

The man allegedly also placed a package on a table in the airport's food court and claimed it was a bomb and at one point told police to shoot him in front of his family.

Police previously said the man claimed that the "bomb" had a 500m-blast radius, which caused the airport to be evacuated and shutdown for more than two hours.

The man also told officers he would not detonate the bomb if he could take his two children and fly to Egypt.

During what was expected to be a committal hearing of the matter today, the man spontaneously started speaking from the dock and apologised "to Australia" for his actions.

He formally entered a plea of guilty and will be sentenced at a later date in the Brisbane District Court.

