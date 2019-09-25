Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A potential site for a car wash to be built at the Rockhampton Airport.
A potential site for a car wash to be built at the Rockhampton Airport.
News

Airport car wash convenient for people while they travel

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR WASH could be built at the Rockhampton Airport for passengers to get their vehicles washed while they were away and for rental cars.

It was noted in Rockhampton Regional Council’s Airport, Water and Waste committee meeting they had received interest from a third party wanting to put in a car wash at the site.

It is understood the discussions have been ongoing for quite some time.

An identified site at this stage is the old CQ Fresh Pack Site.

The report states the car wash would provide needed services to the rental car market

and provide a premium service for people who would like their car washed and detailed while they travelled.

It would be a similar service that the car dealerships supply for the covered car park.

It is noted council is investigating alternate sites for commercial opportunities around the airport precinct and working closely with strategic planning in finding the best locations

for further development.

There are hopes a motel could be built at the airport similar to the cities.

airport water and waste committee car wash rockhampton airport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    COURT: Rocky mum busted driving without a licence

    premium_icon COURT: Rocky mum busted driving without a licence

    News She told police she was unaware her licence had been SPER suspended

    • 25th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

    premium_icon WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

    Environment The video has been shared over 10,000 times.

    Ride of a lifetime: Star Rocky horse keeps delivering

    premium_icon Ride of a lifetime: Star Rocky horse keeps delivering

    News Star Rockhampton galloper Mr Attitude has given owner-breeder Wayne Twigg the ride...

    PINEFEST: Twilight parade and shop window comp

    premium_icon PINEFEST: Twilight parade and shop window comp

    News Preparations are in full swing for the annual event in its 52nd year to be held...