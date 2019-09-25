Airport car wash convenient for people while they travel

A potential site for a car wash to be built at the Rockhampton Airport.

A CAR WASH could be built at the Rockhampton Airport for passengers to get their vehicles washed while they were away and for rental cars.

It was noted in Rockhampton Regional Council’s Airport, Water and Waste committee meeting they had received interest from a third party wanting to put in a car wash at the site.

It is understood the discussions have been ongoing for quite some time.

An identified site at this stage is the old CQ Fresh Pack Site.

The report states the car wash would provide needed services to the rental car market

and provide a premium service for people who would like their car washed and detailed while they travelled.

It would be a similar service that the car dealerships supply for the covered car park.

It is noted council is investigating alternate sites for commercial opportunities around the airport precinct and working closely with strategic planning in finding the best locations

for further development.

There are hopes a motel could be built at the airport similar to the cities.